Marchisio again: ‘This Juve hurts! Sarri? That’s what they didn’t find themselves in ‘

We are approaching Lazio-Juventus and Claudio Marchisio, a Sky Sports: “I can’t know much about Maurizio Sarri directly, since I wasn’t there that year. However, they didn’t meet, even in the idea of ​​the game. That year a Scudetto arrived there, which is not a trivial matter. Sarri is now at Lazio, he had some problems but deriving from the fact that the club came from a long cycle with Inzaghi and it is never easy to bring a different culture. It will be one of those games that you cannot label, it’s a big match to live in the present. I hope that Juve will also be able to take home some trophies this year: I expect a little more from everyone, you suffer as a fan to see Juve in this position. The team is not poor, the players have to find an identity that has changed. “

ON ALLEGRI – “There can be moments of difficulty, after 9 years of victories. Max’s choice fell on this: he knows the environment, the hard core of this team. It is never easy, also because he has found different players and it takes some time to enhance him. Ronaldo has gone away in the last few days of the transfer market: it is not easy both emotionally and on the pitch to replace him. It’s a very heavy absence. “

ABOUT ITALY – “There is great regret because we come from a very great European. The playoffs will be different, with a new formula: the bugbear of making another false step for the second World Cup is there. We must be close to our national team. From now to March the first important thing is to recover those who have not been there at the moment. Long shots? Locatelli also demonstrated at the European Championship that he can shoot from outside … top European clubs. Something is missing in front. Mancini’s game, in my opinion, is not suitable for Immobile. “