Marchisio celebrates his birthday on social media and the post goes viral

Day of celebration for Claudio Marchisio which today turns off 36 candles. The first gift , albeit with some Now from advance , came from his Juve who, with the victory against Sampdoria, won the quarter-finals in the Italian Cup. And as usually happens, even the Principino commented on the result on social media: “Ake did it happen? Joking aside, there are never easy games. Past round, excellent performance and good victory in view of Milan. Forza Juve”, wrote Marchisio on Twitter.

Marchisio and the social post that made everyone laugh

“Leaving football at 33 allowed me to stay young and relieve stress. Claudio Marchisio, former Juventus and Azzurri footballer, says so. #Happybirthday to me # 36”: with this very nice message, accompanied by a photo of him aged, Marchisio celebrated his birthday on social media. The post did a lot of smiles to the followers who immediately commented. His wife too Roberta wanted to have his say: “All in all not bad even as an old man”, the nice response of lady Marchisio. In addition to a lot of laughs, there were also a lot of them messages from congratulations for the Principino who, despite having hung up his shoes, always remains in the hearts of Juventus fans.