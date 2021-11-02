Sports

Marchisio’s hard analysis: “Where did Juventus’ DNA go? It seems to see Delneri’s year”

“Where did Juve’s DNA go? It looks like Delneri’s year.” Thus titled the Gazzetta dello Sport today’s interview a Claudio Marchisio, former Juventus who delves into the current dynamics of Massimiliano Allegri’s group: “I see no analogies with 2015-2016, the season of the great comeback. Rather, 2010-2011 comes to mind, the year in which we arrived seventh: when you enter a negative spiral it is not easy to get out of it. The squad is not scarce, but there is no identity, the game is not yet seen: we need the shock “, the thought of the Principino.

