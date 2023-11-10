Marcia Ann Bush | News, Sports, Jobs

Marcia Ann Bush, 61, of Randolph died November 2, 2023. He was born on September 12, 1962, in Jamestown, NY, to Michaelina and Howard Bush Sr.

He enjoyed playing bingo and lottery tickets. He also enjoyed watching movies, especially horror movies. His favorite movies were Titanic, Pearl Harbor, Roadhouse, Dirty Dancing and The Twilight Saga. She was a big fan of the Backstreet Boys and Justin Bieber. His favorite football team was the Buffalo Bills and he was a big fan of Josh Allen.

He is survived by his three children, Bobby O’Neill of Jamestown, Jamie Rahman of Fredericktown, PA, and Steven Schweichler of Brownsville, PA, two sisters Sheila Newman and Deborah Gruber, three brothers Glenn Bush, Jeff Bush and Howie Bush Jr., five grandchildren. Emily Rahman, Heather Abbey, Brooklyn Albott, Megan Schweikler, Micah Schweikler and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother Michaelina “Mickey” Bush, his father Howard Bush Sr., a sister Donna Sholl Bush, a brother Doug Bush and a grandson Jacob Schweikler.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Send condolences by visiting www.hubertfuneralhome.com.