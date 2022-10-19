Marciano Cantero, leader of Enanitos Verdes, dies at 62

Horacio Eduardo Cantero, better known as Martian Stonecutterhe has deceased at age 62 as a consequence of an ikidney failure.

Argentine composer and singer, leader of the band Enanitos Verdes, underwent an operation at the Cuyo Clinic in Mendoza, Argentina, to remove a kidney and part of the spleen but unfortunately it has not been enough to save his life.

Has been Pop Art Records, one of the record companies with which the artist worked, which has given the sad news through social networks: “We regret the death of Martian Stonecuttersinger ofs Green Dwarfs. He left a great artist but above all a great person that leaves an indelible mark. Our condolences to all his loved ones.”

The members of the Enanitos Verdes posted on Instagram an image with a black ribbon to announce that they are mourning the tragic death of their vocalist.

Hours later, they published a photo of the artist playing live along with the phrase: “May our great friend Marciano Cantero rest in peace. We still can’t believe what happened“.

Also, national and international personalities paid their respects to the artist who knew how to conquer an entire generation of the 80s, 90s and part of the 21st century.

Mexican rock group Molotov He fired him through his social networks after hearing the news and with whom they shared more than one stage.

“We are going to miss you carnal Martian Stonecutter rest in peace”, published Molotov through Twitter accompanied by an image of a 2013 concert.

Likewise, the former governor of Mendoza, current National Senator, Alfred Cornejo, joined the farewells.

“Mendocinian music is in mourning. It’s our turn to fire Marciano Cantero, who knew how to transform the rock of the ’80s with his “Green Wall”. My condolences to his family and members of the Green Dwarfs who have been giving us more than 40 years of history with their lyricsCornejo wrote.