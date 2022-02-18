Marco Antonio Barrera and the ‘Terrible’ Morales, the boxers who were not afraid of anyone

Marco Antonio Barrera (left), from Mexico City and Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales, from Tijuana. | Photo: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik ‘Terrible’ Morales they were not afraid of anyone. They were boxers plated in the purest Mexican style. There was no method to contain the electricity pouring from these two inside the ring. Each one by itself is a legend of Aztec boxing, but the rivalry they sustained made them immortal. Barrera and Morales, Morales and Barrera: two idols from the old days.

Today their fights are remembered with nostalgia and they have the best method of propaganda invented by the human race: story from generation to generation. The years go by and the myth gets bigger. The fierce hatred translated into a brawl in the middle of a press conference, the wild verbal exchanges, the rage contained in each look. A script so perfectly assembled that the most lucid playwright could not have written it.

If today there are many interests that deprive fans of great fights, in the recent past everything was different. Nothing was above pride. The baby-faced killer and the Terrible They gave world boxing an exciting rivalry that never knew the nuances. The two thought that there was no one better than them. With that premise, they were able to disrupt any opposition.

Marco Antonio Barrera and Érik ‘Terrible’ Morales during their third fight in Las Vegas. (REUTERS/Ethan Miller EM/SH)

They were clearly elite fighters, but there was not the slightest vestige of mutual recognition. Barrera was a nobody for Morales (“Why do I have to talk about assholes?”) and vice versa (“I hope HBO realizes that their champion is useless”). The genesis of hatred came from long ago: they trained together in the gym Pancho Rosales From Mexico City. They grew up side by side, side by side, with the label of candidates for the throne that Julio Cesar Chavez had left vacant.

His first fight, the February 19, 2000 in Las VegasIt was a manifestation of the times. Both arrived as world champions in super bantamweight. Morales for him WBC and barrier for the WBO. The quarrelsome character of the two was a core factor: it was known that they were not going to save anything. But what they showed exceeded any expectations. There was no punching in that ring; They were real bursts.

The Terrible Morales took the first fight with a split decision. The Ring named the fight the best of the year and, in particular, round five was awarded the “Best Round of the Year” award. The exchange of combinations was constant throughout the night before an audience that contemplated pure history. As Barrera recently told on Roberto Martínez’s podcast, that night he pocketed 125 thousand dollars. An unusual figure for today’s parameters. Today any stranger can become a millionaire in a heartbeat.

No one was satisfied with those 12 rounds. More were needed. Everyone understood them: Morales and Barrera, the promoters, the press and, of course, the fans who had found the idols they longed for so much. Morales and Barrera met on June 22, 2002 in Las Vegas for the long-awaited second part of the saga.

The fight was agreed at featherweight, one category higher than the first fight. At that point, there was no respect. In the middle of the press conference, Barrera released a hook that Morales replied immediately. Neither left the other’s mind. Reciprocal hatred could not be camouflaged with box phrases.

Marco Antonio arrived in high spirits after defeating naseem hamed. That rivalry against the British was extremely tense. Mexican fighters usually puff out their chests with pride when they face foreigners; however, when fate places two Aztecs in the same ring, there is no limit: the desire to win mutates into the desire to dominate and humiliate.

Morales is taken care of in his corner during the third fight. Barrera took the fight, and the saga, with a majority decision. (REUTERS/Steve Marcus SM/LA)

The sense of belonging was one of the most explosive variants. Morales was born in Tijuana, Baja California, and Barrera in the Federal District, specifically in Iztacalco.. It was not just a fight between Mexicans. They knew it and soon transferred their feelings to the fans: the lawsuit was between Tijuanenses and Chilangos.

Barrera took the second fight by unanimous decision. Everyone knew that the result was just an intermediate step for the final judgment: a third part that would define who of the two was greater. The story still had blank pages. And they wanted to write them in blood. again with him MGM Grand As a witness, Marco Antonio Barrera and Érik Morales stamped their passport to eternity. No clash was in the same division. The last fight was agreed in super featherweight.

It was another 12 rounds of savagery and athletic waste. Perhaps they both knew that it was the last time they would be in the same ring. There was no tomorrow. Absolute glory or eternal restlessness. For this reason, when Barrera was announced the winner, he sang the victory in the face of a Morales who was overflowing with frustration.

After the euphoria came the decline. Both moved away from their best versions and gave their thrones to nascent talents. Nothing was ever like before, but those combats were recorded with indelible ink. And they will continue to be passed down from generation to generation so that everyone knows why Mexico loves boxing: thanks to guys like Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales.

