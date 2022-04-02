Marco Antonio Barrera explained how Canelo Álvarez should fight to defeat Dmitry Bivol

next May 7th Saúl Álvarez will have his debut in 2022 when he faces Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Middle Heavyweight World Title in Las Vegas. On the other hand, almost two months after the fight takes place, Marco Antonio Barrera spoke of the Guadalajara clash and commented on how the Russian could put up a good fight, while marking what the Mexican must do to come out with his hand raised.

Without a doubt, 2021 was one of the best years for the Guadalajara native because he managed to become unified world champion at 168 pounds. On the other hand, unlike last year, the fighter from Eddy Reynoso takes a real risk because he will face a young and experienced rival at a weight in which the Mexican never settled.

On the other hand, less than two months before the fight, Marco Antonio Barrera analyzed Dmitry Bivol ahead of the clash against Canelo Álvarez. “I think he is a good rival. He is young, he has only 19 fights, he is whole, he is new, very amateur ”expressed the former Mexican world champion in his podcast Un Round Más.

And I add: “It is very high. I think that if he knows how to use his long and medium distance he will do things well”. On the other hand, the former boxer talked about what Eddy Reynoso’s pupil should do when he said that “Saúl now is going to have to start working on that waistline that he always does, his counterattack. But more at short distance by the rival who is high “.

Gennady Golovkin spoke about Canelo Álvarez

In the last hours, Gennady Golovkin had dialogues with DAZN, to whom he explained that he should not beat Canelo Álvarez in a spectacular way to make his legacy bigger. “There is no need for him to have a particular victory (against Canelo Álvarez). I continue my career because I feel great. The results in the first two fights don’t bother me.”commented the Kazakh.