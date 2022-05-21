Marco Antonio Solís: the comment that has become controversial in his concert in El Salvador

The local media shared part of the show that lasted almost three hours at the Cuscatlán stadium and in which he performed his most emblematic songs such as I can’t forget her, I need you, Now you go, More than your friendamong other.

Marco Antonio Solís “el Buki” appeared on the night of Friday, May 20 in El Salvador as part of his tour I’m so excited to see you WorldTour 2022.

But the night closed with a peculiar farewell and the video of his words is circulating. The artist congratulated Salvadorans and some have related him to support for the Nayib Bukele government, which has sparked a whole series of reactions for and against on social networks.

“I congratulate the Salvadoran people for the fight to change this country…there is something different, wonderful and I want to congratulate them because they are fighting to change this country and it is very notorious,” said the artist.

Marco Antonio Solis, El Buki. He congratulated the Salvadoran people for the struggle to change this country. “There is something different, wonderful and I want to congratulate you, because you are struggling (fighting) to change this country, and it is very noticeable” “I congratulate you with all my heart” pic.twitter.com/fqIomRKmjL – Jose Valdez 🇸🇻 (@JoseValdezSV) May 21, 2022

This Saturday, May 21, the artist will perform at in Esplanade Cardales de Cayalá. When he confirmed the date of his concert last April, he published on his social networks “There is #QuéGanasDeVerte my dearest Guatemala, and until we had this reunion that from the bottom of my soul I know is going to be a formidable and magnificent night, the which will last forever in our minds”.

This scenario was also received the last time in Guatemala when it was presented in 2019.

According to information from EFE, this year the winner of five Latin Grammys will receive the 2021 Person of the Year award at the next edition of the Latin Grammys, which award this title as a tribute to artists who have left their mark on music history.

Born in Michoacán (Mexico) in 1959, Solís created his first group, Los Hermanitos Solís, when he was just 12 years old, together with his brother Joel.

He was still a teenager when in the early 1970s he formed the band Los Bukis, which for two decades left an indelible mark on norteño and tejano music in Mexico and the southwestern United States.

Although Solís continued to work closely with Los Bukis, he embarked on a solo career that led him to obtain platinum records for his work. Love me, unattainable Y For the love of my people.

In addition to his twenty albums, singles and tours, he has written and produced music for stars such as Rocío Durcal, Raphael and Lucero.

In the world of cinema he performed the song Sand you wouldn’t have leftfrom the soundtrack of And Your Mother Too, of Alfonso Cuarón, in addition to giving life to the character of Ernesto de la Cruz in Coconut, Pixar’s animated film.

Last summer, Solís returned to the stage with Los Bukis, 25 years after their separation, with a tour that attracted more than 480 thousand followers.