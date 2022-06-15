Marco Antonio Solís: these are the millionaire businesses of the Mexican singer

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old is one of the great references of Latin music worldwide. He achieved this through his more than four decades of experience in the music industry and his classic songs that conquered the public.

Marco Antonio Solis He is very active on social networks where he accumulates more than two and a half million followers from all latitudes who do not want to miss a single detail of his life. For them he shares photos of his concerts, and moments with his wife Christy Solis and their two daughters Alison and Marla.

The truth is that throughout his career Marco Antonio Solis he has deployed a series of businesses that mean that today he does not live solely from music. In addition to the money he collects every time he goes on stage, Buki earns money from the ‘Mansion Solis’ hotel that he manages with his family in the Morelia region of Mexico.

Generally it is his wife Cristy Solis who makes sure that everything goes well in the luxury lodging and whenever she can Marco Antonio Solis makes a visit. In addition, the artist launched a few months ago his own line of tequila called ‘Tesora Azul’ with which he also earns money.

Finally, Marco Antonio Solis He owns his own brand of coffee called “Quiéreme”, and in this way he sells the best quality Mexican coffee to those who want it through an international franchise system. Buki doesn’t miss a single opportunity.