Marco Antonio Solís: this is how he looked in his first years of career | Celebs from Mexico | nnda-nnlt | FAME

Marco Antonio Solis He has already entered the base of 60 years but he still considers himself a child at heart. At least that is the message that he has left after showing images of his middle childhood, when he was just starting out in the artistic world. This as part of the celebration of the Children’s Day in Mexico, a festivity that no artist, whether small or large, has shied away from. The famous “Buki” even revealed the meaning of such a curious name.

Solís, with more than 40 years of musical career – where he has composed songs that he himself has performed and also for colleagues, as well as for well-known soap operas, among which stand out “Salome” Y “Always love You”,- formed from the age of 20 The Solis Duetalong with his cousin Joel Solís.

With this group he walked until he was 35 years old, although as part of the evolution the name of the group underwent several metamorphoses. In 1972 they established themselves as the bukisbut before they had the following names The Tarascan Suns Y The Solis Brothers, with the latter they made their debut on television in the emblematic program “Siempre en Domingo”. With that same name they recorded their first single.

The Mexican singer-songwriter began his artistic career at the age of 20 (Photo: Marco Antonio Solís / Instagram)

MARCO ANTONIO SOLÍS AND HIS UNPUBLISHED IMAGES OF HIS CHILDHOOD

On April 30, Children’s Day is celebrated in Mexico and as it has become a custom, the stars of the show often share images of the past on their networks and Marco Antonio Solís was no exception. On his Instagram account, the 62-year-old from Michoacán published an unpublished image of him when he was a child and doing what he liked best: music.

The “Buki” post quickly gained more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments, where his followers were surprised by the innocent and quasi-angelic appearance of Solís, who wrote the meaning of the word “Buki” together with the snapshot.

The “Buki” as an infant playing his guitar, as always (Photo: Marco Antonio Solís / Instagram)

“Happy Buki day! What does child mean in Yaki dialect. Let’s express our joy, ingenuity, occurrences, and that pure love that is in each of us, is the most direct connection to who we really are”, he expressed. One of the comments on his publication was also made from the official account of Los Bukis, a band that resumed in 2021 and that has already had more than one presentation with relative success.

The Mexican took advantage of his photo to explain the meaning of the word “Buki” (Photo: Marco Antonio Solís / Instagram)

MARCO ANTONIO SOLIS HAD A DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD

Although the image of the past with the guitar shows a happy and relaxed Marco Antonio Solís, his childhood was not exactly like that. And it is that his childhood was marked by prohibitions and limitations. Being the fifth of seven siblings and the few financial resources that he had at home put him in that situation.

What’s more, to help his parents and siblings, he had to work as a delivery boy for a pharmacy. Already with the passage of time, and seeing the innate talent that he had for music, his course and destiny to his success rose.