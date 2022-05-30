Entertainment

Marco Antonio Solís’ wife demonstrates how to wear a tight minidress at 51

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis He has a beautiful family by his side, who accompany him in every step he takes in his artistic career. On May 27, the interpreter of “If you hadn’t gone” appeared in Honduras with his tour “Que Ganas de Verte World Tour 2022”.

What was surprising was that, despite the strong storm that hit Tegucigalpa that night, no fan despaired and everyone stayed enjoying the show. “I ran into rain, but God gave us the opportunity to do the concert. They are very detailed in Honduras. I really appreciate their kindness, courtesy and everything they do to make us feel at home”, he expressed. Mark Antony.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Verónica Castro shares a photo with a filter and her brother José Alberto exposes how they look natural

9 mins ago

Selena Gomez wears an olive green minidress in summer trend

10 mins ago

Billie Eilish opens up about Tourette syndrome

11 mins ago

Andrade ‘El idol’ and Charlotte Flair got married; wedding videos

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button