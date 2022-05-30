Marco Antonio Solís’ wife demonstrates how to wear a tight minidress at 51

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis He has a beautiful family by his side, who accompany him in every step he takes in his artistic career. On May 27, the interpreter of “If you hadn’t gone” appeared in Honduras with his tour “Que Ganas de Verte World Tour 2022”.

What was surprising was that, despite the strong storm that hit Tegucigalpa that night, no fan despaired and everyone stayed enjoying the show. “I ran into rain, but God gave us the opportunity to do the concert. They are very detailed in Honduras. I really appreciate their kindness, courtesy and everything they do to make us feel at home”, he expressed. Mark Antony.

The Mexican composer will return to our country after three years of being one of the numbers at the 2019 Viña del Mar Festival. The first date at the Movistar Arena, October 27, is already sold out, so Mark Antony added a second concert for October 28.

In the month of February, Christy Solis he turned 51. It was she herself who posted a message of thanks on Instagram: “What happiness it is to have those people who make us feel alive, bring us happiness and give meaning to the journey. Those who make us create moments that stay forever, that are life and not time, those with which memories are made”.

In the last hours, Christy published a story on the network of the little camera where she is seen posing in front of the mirror barefoot and on tiptoe. The businesswoman wore her hair loose and disheveled, and a tight minidress with short sleeves in black. Without a doubt, she knows how to carry the 51 years.