Marco Antonio Solís’ wife falls in love on the net with this PHOTO

Christy Solis is a Cuban model who stole the heart of Marco Antonio Solís 28 years ago. Her charisma and her beauty made her not only conquer the Mexican singer over the years, but she also did it with the whole world by sharing some postcards on her social networks. On this occasion she showed a radical change of look, but also her amazing body.

Recently, the wife of Marco Antonio left everyone with their mouths open by showing his statuesque figure. In the photos you can see the change of look that was made, but also her perfect silhouette framed by a completely white outfit.

The postcards were shared on his Instagram account, where his fans did not hesitate to react positively to see the great body he has and how well the new haircut turned out. She now has short wavy hair.

The pictures

In the publication, he left three postcards that became viral from the first hours of its publication. In one of them she appears seated so that only her hat can be seen and that he wears white clothes. For the second photo, she appears from the front showing the pronounced neckline that she was wearing.

For the third, she appears from the side, revealing her curves wholesale. In this picture, she’s holding the ties on her blouse as if she’s tightening them, But what caught the attention of her fans were her legs and bubbles, so much so that many said that she could compete with Yanet García.

It must be remembered that the Cuban constantly uploads photos of the most important moments of her day to day; as well as some projects she is working on. Within her photos you can see her good taste for fashion and her enviable body that remains intact despite the passing of the years..

