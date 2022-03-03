Marco Antonio Solís’ wife showed why she is one of the most beautiful women

There is no doubt that the former Cuban model Christy Solis He is one of the most important characters today in the entertainment world. It is that for several years he has shown his great popularity in the social media, where he shares various moments of his personal as well as professional life. In addition, she takes advantage of that fame to promote the concerts of both her husband, Marco Antonio SolisLike his daughters.

On this occasion, the talented Cuban is trending on the web and on various entertainment news sites by sharing an image of her in her statuses on her official Instagram account. Instagram, with which she showed that she is one of the most beautiful women. It is in black and white format and in it you can see it in the foreground, so her face captures everyone’s eyes.

At the moment, Christy Solis is dedicated to the administration of the family businesses. This has to do with the hotel they own, as well as assisting the professional careers of her husband and daughters, respectively. In addition, the beautiful blonde promotes various beauty products taking advantage of the great popularity that she has in her official accounts.

The mother of marla and allisonrecently, took the opportunity to communicate the dates where her husband will appear Marco Antonio Solis in various cities of the United States. This tour so far has nine confirmed presentations and it begins on April 1 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The love story between Marco Antonio Solis and his current wife began in the early ’90s when the Cuban model participated in a video of a song by the bukis, a group that was led by Marco Antonio. There the buki He fell in love at first sight and the love he felt at that moment was so great that an instant love relationship began. Sources close to the famous artist assure that Christy Solis was the reason why Mark Antony separated from his first wife, the singer, Beatrice Adriana.