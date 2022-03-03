Marco Antonio Solís’ wife showed why she is one of the most beautiful women

There is no doubt that the former Cuban model Christy Solis He is one of the most important characters today in the entertainment world. It is that for several years he has shown his great popularity in the social media, where he shares various moments of his personal as well as professional life. In addition, she takes advantage of that fame to promote the concerts of both her husband, Marco Antonio SolisLike his daughters.

On this occasion, the talented Cuban is trending on the web and on various entertainment news sites by sharing an image of her in her statuses on her official Instagram account. Instagram, with which she showed that she is one of the most beautiful women. It is in black and white format and in it you can see it in the foreground, so her face captures everyone’s eyes.

