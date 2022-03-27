Marco Antonio Solís’ wife was photographed in the shortest dress and garnered thousands of compliments

Christy Solis She is over 50 years old, but her body and face do not appear so, since when she poses next to her daughters in their twenties, Marla and Alison, she looks like one of them. Undoubtedly the years suit him, and being next to the Mexican singer even more so.

For its part, Marco Antonio Solis has recently launched its own brand of tequila called “Tesoro azul”. In an interview during the launch, the Buki talked about a number of topics. There he said that, years ago, he had the opportunity to work on a soap opera with Lucero, but he ended up rejecting it.

