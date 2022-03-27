Marco Antonio Solís’ wife was photographed in the shortest dress and garnered thousands of compliments

Christy Solis She is over 50 years old, but her body and face do not appear so, since when she poses next to her daughters in their twenties, Marla and Alison, she looks like one of them. Undoubtedly the years suit him, and being next to the Mexican singer even more so.

For its part, Marco Antonio Solis has recently launched its own brand of tequila called “Tesoro azul”. In an interview during the launch, the Buki talked about a number of topics. There he said that, years ago, he had the opportunity to work on a soap opera with Lucero, but he ended up rejecting it.

“I let go of a soap opera many years ago with Lucero, I have let go of production contracts with other artists. Maybe I should have done it, but hey, those are the tests,” he said. Mark Antonyand left more than one fan stunned.

Last Thursday, Christy Solis took advantage of “TBT Thursdays” and shared a photo shoot where she is seen wearing a nude minidress that highlighted her figure and a fur coat. In addition, she exposed her legs and conquered more than one fan. Her sandals were the same color, so they fit perfectly.

Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

“Never give up on something you really want. It is difficult to wait, but it is more difficult to repent” was the emotional phrase chosen by the wife of Marco Antonio Solis to be shown smiling alongside makeup artists, showing that she loves what she does. The publication exceeded 2,800 likes and 130 comments. “Exercise is worth it. Wow”, “I love the beautiful princess” and “Good morning sweetheart, have a wonderful weekend” were some of the nice messages she received.