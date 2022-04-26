Marco Antonio Solís’ wife was photographed sideways and garnered thousands of compliments

the cuban model Christy Solis is the wife of Marco Antonio Solis for 28 years. The blonde accompanies him on each of his tours. Recently, the Mexican announced his first tour of Europe called “Qué Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022”. The dates will be July 8 at the Jardins de Pedralbes Festival in Barcelona and July 9 at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

Tickets to see Mark Antony in Spain they will be on sale at livenation.es and ticketmaster.es. In addition, it will tour the cities of Milan (Italy), London (Great Britain) and Paris (France), reported the producer Live Nation. The winner of five Latin Grammy awards will make thousands of fans fall in love again.

In the last hours, Christy shared a new photo shoot along with the text “Hello.” In the pictures, she drew attention to her radical change of look: short wavy hair. But she was also surprised by his statuesque figure, having already spent five decades of life.

Christy He wore a beautiful total black look: a white jumpsuit with pants and a long-sleeved top with a knot in the center. In addition, she accompanied the outfit with a hat of the same color with stone and pearl appliqués. The businesswoman chose a delicate make up to beautify her face.

The Instagram post of the wife of Marco Antonio Solis exceeded 1100 likes and 70 comments. “Guapos bb, I loved your hat”, “Guapisima!!! I love this look my dear Shula!” and “You are always Regiaaaa!!!!” were some of them.