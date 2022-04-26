Entertainment

Marco Antonio Solís’ wife was photographed sideways and garnered thousands of compliments

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

the cuban model Christy Solis is the wife of Marco Antonio Solis for 28 years. The blonde accompanies him on each of his tours. Recently, the Mexican announced his first tour of Europe called “Qué Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022”. The dates will be July 8 at the Jardins de Pedralbes Festival in Barcelona and July 9 at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

Tickets to see Mark Antony in Spain they will be on sale at livenation.es and ticketmaster.es. In addition, it will tour the cities of Milan (Italy), London (Great Britain) and Paris (France), reported the producer Live Nation. The winner of five Latin Grammy awards will make thousands of fans fall in love again.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case: Amber Heard’s lawyers describe Johnny Depp as a “monster” | Trends

1 min ago

Kim Kardashian appears radiant with her four children

3 mins ago

Jessica Biel once revealed it was ‘unsettling’ working with Wesley Snipes on ‘Blade Trinity’

13 mins ago

Did Maribel Guarda prevent Andrés García from shooting a theater director? This was answered by the actor

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button