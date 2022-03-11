Marco Antonio Solis’s wife dazzles everyone with her exuberant beauty

Again, the wife of Marco Antonio Solis is a trend in social media and in the main news portals of the entertainment world for the various posts that he makes in his official accounts. This time he was no exception, since a few hours ago, he made a publication with which he conquered his followers.

The former Cuban model Christy Solis He shared a couple of his videos in his states of his official account of Instagram which showed that, at her age, she is one of the most beautiful women today. In them you can see the mother of marla and allison wear a blue set that enhanced her figure. These videos were recorded at the presentation of a well-known brand of tequila.

