Marco Antonio Solis’s wife dazzles everyone with her exuberant beauty

Again, the wife of Marco Antonio Solis is a trend in social media and in the main news portals of the entertainment world for the various posts that he makes in his official accounts. This time he was no exception, since a few hours ago, he made a publication with which he conquered his followers.

The former Cuban model Christy Solis He shared a couple of his videos in his states of his official account of Instagram which showed that, at her age, she is one of the most beautiful women today. In them you can see the mother of marla and allison wear a blue set that enhanced her figure. These videos were recorded at the presentation of a well-known brand of tequila.

The beautiful Cuban is dedicated to the administration of the family businesses. This has to do with the hotel they own, as well as assisting the professional careers of her husband and her daughters, respectively. In addition, the former model promotes various beauty products taking advantage of the great popularity that she has in her official accounts.

What’s more Christy Solis She takes advantage of her great popularity to promote the various concerts of her husband and her daughters. A clear example of this are the dates that she shared about the presentation of Marco Antonio Solis through the different cities of the United States. This tour so far has nine confirmed presentations and it begins on April 1 at the Footprint Center from phoenix, Arizona.

The love story between Marco Antonio Solis and his current wife who is already 28 years old. It began in the early ’90s, when the Cuban model participated in a video for a song by the bukisa group that was led by Mark Antony. There the buki He fell in love at first sight and the love he felt at that moment was so great that an instant love relationship began.