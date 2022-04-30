Marco Fabián broke a 7-year streak without a goal in Liga MX

When Marco Fabian signed for him Mazatlan FC a little less than a year ago, the youth squad of the Chivas from Guadalajara He assured that he arrived at the Cañonero team with the mentality of writing his name in the nascent history of the Sinaloa club and tonight against the Puebla the hero medal was hung by scoring the goal that ultimately meant victory for those from the port.

Fabián put the momentary 2-0 in the game that ended 2-1 in favor of Mazatlán FC, a result that meant avoiding the payment of a fine of 33 million pesos and also makes the Cañoneros dream of possible classification to the Repechage.

Marquito’s goal is the first he has scored after returning to Liga MX two years ago with FC Juárez.

Fabián had not scored in Mexican Soccer for seven years, since his last goal in Liga MX was scored on November 11, 2015 in the Clásico Tapatío between the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Rojinegros del Atlas.

After that goal, Fabián scored 8 goals during his time with Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga, 8 with the Philadelphia Union in the MLS in the United States and 1 with Al Sadd SC in Qatar.

Numbers of Marco Fabián in Liga MX

Marco Fabián’s 57th goal in the First Division

Fifth time he has scored against Club Puebla, his second best client, along with Rayados.

Rivals to whom he has marked the most: 7 to Atlas; 5 to Monterey; 5 to Puebla.

He scored 48 with Chivas, 8 with Cruz Azul and 1 with Mazatlán FC in Liga MX

