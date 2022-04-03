Marco Fabián hopes they do not regret not calling Chicharito

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 02.04.2022





Although Javier Hernández is in good football form with the LA Galaxy, Marco FabianMazatlan player, hopes that in the Mexican team do not regret not having summoned him for Qatar 2022, since Gerardo Martino does not have him.

“I believe and I hope I’m not wrongbut then perhaps we will ask ourselves in a few years, if it was the best decision or if we will regret not being able to use to one of our best players at the time when you could still. Simply the mere name of having our top scorer in the National Team, being in a good moment, I think he can easily compete. I think that can make any defender nervous just being there,” he told ESPN.

Fabian de la Mora ask for Chicharito have the opportunity to compete for a place in the World Cup, a fight in which Raúl Jiménez, Rogelio Funes Mori and Santiago Gimenez.

“As well as Raúl is in a great moment and they are in elite football and doing important things and there is the ‘Tecate‘, there is the ‘Chucky‘, is Funes Mori and Santi, we all believe that you can compete healthily for a position, but at least that you can compete. I believe that the things that are outside the field of why (sic) cannot be there, I think that for me it affects everyone. It affects our country, our national team and in the end one of the best players in our country is being left out at a time when he could still play”, he added.

Chicharito is not summoned to the Aztec team from september 2019 and recently the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa, assured that he has not seen him and if Tata does not call him “it is for something.”