Marco Jeron is Miami-Dade County’s new director of film and entertainment

For the first time in 14 years, Miami-Dade County has a new chief of film and entertainment.

Marco Giron, Daniela Levine Cava Managing to lead the Miami-Dade Film and Entertainment Office.

he succeeded Sandy Lettermanwho left office in December at the head of the office – which bears the brand miami movie – for Become the Broward County Film Commissioner. Lighterman, who has served as Miami-Dade film and entertainment director since April 2008, officially took over her new job on Jan. 3.

In his new position, Girón will oversee the government’s interactions with almost 200 production companies. Several audio rooms and recording studios. three production plants in Spanish; and numerous companies that support or are neighbors to the film, video, digital and still photography industries.

In addition to administering the Film and Entertainment Production Incentive Program – Miami-Dade TV, which offers One-stop permit system For projects filmed in the county and its many municipalities, Girón’s office also oversees the use of tax credit incentives Attract projects to the province.

While in Doral, Gerón helped attract the multi-million dollar production of «Bad monkeyA new series starring Apple TV Plus, starring Vince VaughnAnd the alex moffat And the Michelle Monaghan. Its plot is based on the 2013 novel by a retired Miami Herald columnist. Charles Heassen.

Prior to Doral, she worked in Media Relations for the City of Miami, managing marketing campaigns for film and entertainment initiatives in Miami.

In July 2020, Jiron filed unopposed Win a four-year term. In the Miami-Dade Community Council, which represents the northwestern portion of the county’s unincorporated area north of Miami Lakes and west of Miami Parks.

At the time he served as campaign chairman of the Democratic Executive Committee, he was one of 28 publicly elected LGBT officials in Florida.



