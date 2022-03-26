Marco killed in two days from meningitis, contact hunt: he had been to a disco

A 22-year-old boy from Castelfranco Veneto (Treviso) died of the consequences of meningitis caused by meningococcus. The young man, Marco Innocenti, had been showing atypical symptoms for two days, and worsened two nights ago when he was admitted to the emergency room of the Treviso hospital. His death on Friday 25 March. Subsequent investigations confirmed the initial diagnostic suspicion of invasive meningococcal disease and further laboratory investigations identified serotype B.

Meningitis, from first symptoms to death

According to what has been learned, the fulminant meningococcal meningitis that struck him and then led to a septicemia. The first symptoms, rhinitis and epistaxis, had appeared on Wednesday, while on Thursday a slight fever, headache, marked fatigue and vomiting had already taken place. Then, during the night between Thursday and Friday, the symptoms worsened with the appearance of breathing difficulties, pain and weakness in the lower limbs and spots on the trunk and face.

Promptly taken to the emergency room and subjected to the investigations and treatment of the case, Marco died yesterday morning. Subsequent investigations then confirmed the diagnostic suspicion of an invasive meningococcal disease and further laboratory investigations identified serotype B.

As Trevisotoday explains, the news of his disappearance immediately rebounded almost everywhere in the city, with friends and relatives who immediately gathered around the family (mom, dad and younger sister Sara) in this moment of extreme pain. Marco was in fact a smiling boy who loved life. A great fan of Milan and football in general, he had also played for Asd Virtus Castelfranco in futsal. A former student of the Liceo Giorgione, he was enrolled at the University of Padua in Educational Sciences to follow his desire to become a teacher.

The illness

Invasive meningococcal disease, caused by the bacterium “neisseria meningitidis”, has a maximum incubation of 10 days, but on average the incubation is 4 days and is transmitted via the respiratory route with direct person-to-person contact. through respiratory droplets. In most cases the bacterium lives without causing problems in the upper respiratory tract, but in some cases it can cause severe diseases such as meningitis, septicemia or both. Furthermore, the reporting of meningococcal meningitis involves the immediate activation of specific hygiene and public health measures: epidemiological investigation for the identification of contacts to be subjected to health surveillance, and possibly to chemoprophylaxis.

In the specific case, once the report was received, the Public Health and Hygiene Service of Ulss 2 promptly activated the epidemiological investigation. At the moment, 14 close family and extra-family contacts have been identified (in recent days Marco had in fact been with some friends even at a disco in the Asolo area), who have undergone chemoprophylaxis. On this occasion, Ulss 2 reiterates that chemoprophylaxis is indicated only for close contacts identified through the epidemiological investigation. Close contacts are: cohabiting people, people directly exposed to the patient’s respiratory secretions, people who slept in the same home as the patient, prolonged and close contact with the patient.