Marco Melandri: “I took Covid on purpose, the vaccine is not an alternative”

Ravenna, January 15, 2022 – Everyone is trying not to get infected, but there is also who Covid goes to look for it. It is the case of Marco Melandri, former MotoGP rider from Ravenna who also raced for Ducati, world champion in 250 and with several successes also in Superbike. In an interview with Mow magazine (mowmag.com), the 39-year-old – after having made sure he is well and negative for days – speaks openly about his choice: “I got the virus because I tried to catch it, and, unlike many vaccinated, I made a tremendous effort to get infected “. In short, what is not done to earn the green healing pass.

Novavax, when the vaccine that indecisive likes arrives – How long do quarantine and isolation last, the new rules – Quarantine, is a clash on tracking via smartphone

“I did it – he continues undaunted – to be able to be in good standing for at least a few months and it wasn’t even easy. infect by necessity, having to work e not considering the vaccine a viable alternative. On the other hand, I know many people with two doses who try to get infected to avoid the third. Anyway for me the green pass was and remains blackmail: I will only use it for work and if I have to accompany my daughter. I am willing to use it only for what is strictly necessary. Was it enough to get vaccinated? One can have various reasons for not wanting to get vaccinated, also because until proven otherwise this remains a experimental vaccine and with a different mechanism than all vaccines of the past, linked to mRna “, says Melandri.









And the former pilot continues in the explanation of his choice: “One has all right to have dubbi, especially if, as in my case, one he already had the disease and had antibodies. Those who get the disease are much more protected afterwards. I tested positive without even realizing that I have something. My daughter did not even test positive. “Melandri then assures that she does not have”nothing against vaccinated, as I have nothing against the unvaccinated. I am against violations of freedom. The Constitution tells us that we are free to choose what to treat ourselves with, while this Government has definitely c … over us – Melandri’s opinion -. They use this vaccine thing to pit us against each other and meanwhile with the other hand they pursue real purpose. They are playing the game of illusionism: everyone is concentrating on vaccines and green passes while in the meantime, for example, bills are doubling “.

Melandri also has his say on affair Novak Djokovic. “One of the most important tournaments in the world could not fail to have the number one and therefore it was they who did everything to make him enter. Then the politics took over, because the issue has nothing to do with health. Consequences for the career? I think he doesn’t care highly and I respect him so much because he has values ​​and that’s right, because this is no longer a health emergency, it’s just a political matter. “









Undersecretary Sibilia: “Unworthy and dangerous behavior, we will verify”

After the interview given by Marco Melandri, he intervened in a harsh way too the Undersecretary of the Interior Carlo Sibilia: “Thanks to Marco Melandri for public self-report. The police will verify what happened. Beyond the criminal profiles on which the judicial authority will evaluate, the behavior and the message are undoubtedly unworthy and dangerous “.

The post on Instagram: “I’m sorry, it was just an ironic phrase”

After his statements that caused quite a stir, Melandri (perhaps also to try to patch up what he had said in the interview) posted a video on Instagram in which he partially reverses. “I am still in a huge hurricane and I will pay the consequences – Melandri begins in the video -. ironic phrase, joking. Because when I found myself in contact with a person who was negative, who said to me: ‘Look, I probably saw a positive yesterday’, I made the joke: well, at least I take Covid like this I will have the Green pass. I take it out of necessity. ‘ This that’s what I really said. I would never go anywhere with someone who had Covid to make me sick. I would never have done it and I would not have recommended it even to my worst enemy. I’m sorry if my words have been misinterpreted. “









The No Green pass event in Milan

Meanwhile, today too Marco Melandri intervened during ‘No Green pass’ event in Milan, where, among others, the founder of the Italexit movement spoke, Gianluigi Paragone, the Nobel Prize Luc Montagnier and in video link the former dancer Heather Parisi and the leader of the port of Trieste Stefano Puzzer. Among the acronyms present at the event also Osa, Associated Security Operators, an abbreviation that groups law enforcement operators opposed to the green pass.

“I always chased my dream, every day, being among the people, we must take back our freedom – reiterated Melandri from the stage -. We have to give kids the freedom to play sports, we can’t deny them, I want to look my daughter in the face “.