Marco Melandri shock: “I took Covid on purpose, to get the green pass” – Chronicle

Ravenna, January 15, 2022 – Marco Melandri was positive at Covid. But this is not news. The news is that the former motorcycle racer, admittedly no vax, he would have infected himself voluntarily. He explains it himself in an interview with Mowmag.com. “I got the virus because I tried to catch it, and, unlike many vaccinated people, I made a tremendous effort to get infected. “The goal was have the green pass and be able to work. “I did it on purpose to be able to be in good standing at least for a few months. I had to get infected by necessity.”

The premise is a must: “I don’t see the vaccine as a viable alternative“. On the reasons, the former pilot unveils a classic no vax argument, widely denied by the scientific community: “Until proven otherwise this remains an experimental vaccine and with a different mechanism than all vaccines of the past, linked to mRna”.

But then through his Instagram profile Melandri corrects the shot and says: “For an ironic joke a storm has come out … I’m sorry but I didn’t contract it voluntarily and I haven’t been in contact with a positive. Schezando said ‘if I am positive it will be by necessity so I will have the Green Pass'”.

In recent months, the back and forth with the reporter had been making noise Wild Lucarelli who accused Melandri of making misinformation about vaccines. In the interview with Mowmag Melandri also talks about the case Djokovic: “He doesn’t care about his career and I respect him because he has values.”

“I know many people with two doses who try to get infected to avoid the third”, continues the former pilot, who considers the “Green passed a blackmail: I will only use it for work and if I have to accompany my daughter. I am willing to use it only for what is strictly necessary “.

In a post on Instagram Melandri had also said he had been infected by a person with two doses. “And if the opposite had happened? For me there are only Negatives or Positives, there are no distinctions and the trend of events says so, as well as that our rights no longer exist. If you are good they leave you a green card where you have the “Benefit” of being able to work and study … Are we kidding? “.