Marco Mengoni confesses the disease, he must keep his health under control

Marco Mengoni said he had to constantly keep his illness under control, passing from one hospital to another, a condition that does not give him respite.

Marco Mengoni he managed to climb to the top of success thanks to his incredible talent, now considered one of the best voices in our country and also deeply recognized internationally. It seems very little has passed since we saw him triumph on the XFactor program, but this year Marco Mengoni will cut a prestigious milestone, 13 years of glittering career.

Yes, it was 2009 when he won the prestigious talent that launched some of the most important artists in the Italian music scene and beyond, see the Maneskin.

For Marco Mengoni, 2009 was the year in which it all began and since then he has never stopped, his career began by participating in the Sanremo Festival twice.

Marco is a big-hearted boy, who loves his audience just as his audience loves him, so, just during the promotion for the release of his 2018 record, Atlantico (one of his most successful albums), the famous singer has decided to talk to his fans with an open heart. Marco spoke freely telling what happens inside him, something he hides, but has existed for some time.

Marco Mengoni tells of his illness

During the chat Marco tells of not being able to get rid of anxieties and fears, you will certainly say, and who does not have them. But this deep state of malaise leads him to feel very bad, the same he told of having reached the weight of 105 kg due to an absolutely unbalanced diet, where Nutella was his staple food.

Marco goes on to say that most likely with food he was trying to fill that terrible void caused by his insecurity. Only later, for a drastic change, he lost 40 kg and reached a weight of 62 kgthese changes in weight are deleterious for the body, but not only at the metabolic level, even on a psychological level.

In fact, the singer himself has launched a very important message, undergoing psychoanalysis is really important to find one’s balance, no one should feel upset in wanting to ask for help by turning to psychologists, indeed this is the first step to take care of yourself, because the sickness of the soul is in effect a disease and healing from this point of view can really make a difference.

The same says that trying to use your emotions once a week allows you to do a real “mental sport”.

Marco Mengoni also does not hide the fact that he suffers from a very common syndrome, which affects many people, and many in the entertainment world have openly declared it, such as Niccolò Moriconi, aka Ultimo and the Queen of Canale 5 Maria De Filippi, it is hypochondria. Marco revealed that he is so obsessed with his health that he wants to keep under control not only himself, but also his whole family through analyzes.

It is important to point out that prevention is fundamental, but it must be well balanced, relying on a doctor to understand what your real problems or possible future problems may be is essential to live in health, but to self-diagnose or decide to have tests that are not precisely prescribed. , sometimes it can be a mistake, underestimating other aspects that only a professional can understand.