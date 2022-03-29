Marco Mengoni, from one hospital to another: the ‘difficult disease’ – the Democrat

Marco Mengoni must necessarily keep his health under control. This is because, his “disease” gives him no respite

Marco Mengoni, a famous singer on the international music scene, has already managed to reach a very important milestone. in fact, in 2022, he reaches 13 years of career. We are talking about one of the artists produced by the talent show of XFactor who, in 2009, managed to bring home the victory.

From that moment on Marco Mengoni had a considerable number of successes to the point that he even took part in two editions at the Sanremo Festival. Stage after stage, song after song, Marco Mengoni has managed to conquer a large slice of the Italian public and beyond. In fact, the winner of XFactor is one of the most sought after too beyond the Italian border.

On November 30, 2018, Marco Mengoni delighted all his fans with the release of one of his most successful albums. We are talking about Atlantic. And it is during the promotion of this project that the singer has chosen to open up and tell what lies in his I deeper. It reveals to suffer very often from anxieties And fearssomething that makes him similar to us much more than we think.

A “disease” very special for Marco Mengoni

And so, come on kontrokulturawe can read of a Marco Mengoni who has reached the weight of 105 kg due to a diet quite unbalanced where Nutella was the favorite food. It is he himself who says that, most likely, he was trying to fill the emptiness caused by insecurity. Later, due to a change, he managed to eliminate 40 kg to reach 62 kg.

The artist wants to affirm that, thanks to this phase of his life, he is able to get what he wants and to find strength to achieve its every purpose. Marco Mengoni also makes it known that he is in favor of psychoanalysis as, according to him, it could be of great help. Trying to use your emotions once a week allows you to make a real one “Mental sport”.

The singer also does not hide that he suffers from one “disease” quite common that we have already seen in other well-known faces of the entertainment world. Among these we remember Niccolò Moriconi, in art Lastand the Queen of Canale 5 Maria De Filippi. But what is it about? Marco Mengoni is also part of the hypochondriacsto the point that he wants to keep the health of the whole family under control and even their analyzes always at hand.

It is he who defines himself “Hypochondriac level-pro”not only controls the own health but also that of his own dearest affections. And so, over time, he even managed to get the title of “Blood analysis expert”a definition that gives itself.