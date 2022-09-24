Marco Morala requests the Faculty of Medicine for the Ponferrada campus

Morala considers that the rectory team must be allowed to work, so that the Ponferrada Campus can host part of these studies

Campus of Ponferrada. Photo: Raul Canas

The spokesman for the Popular Municipal Group in the Ponferrada City Council, Marco Morala, believes that the project to be able to have a Faculty of Medicine in the future at the University of León is good for society, given the lack of doctors, and good for the University, but it is also very appropriate for territorial development. “Here we have to sincerely thank the integrative and future vision of this Rector and his team, which has taken undeniable steps for the consolidation of the Ponferrada Campus. We believe that his project is inscribed along the same lines in order to be able to count on a Faculty of Medicine when it is academically possible”.

To the extent that the Ponferrada Campus is as much the University of León as the Vegazana Campus, this project would be good for the entire province. And to the extent that the Ponferrada campus is particularly adapted to the specialization in Health Sciences, we are sure that the rectory team will work with the synergy that comes with having two attractive campuses to increase the number of students contributing They could come to study medicine.

However, in the face of some politicians who have the idea that these issues are a mere political decision, the law requires compliance with a series of requirements, which the rectory team is well aware of, judging by its prudent statements. A rectoral team that has come out to promote the Ponferrada campus, successfully specialize it and provide it with new degrees, such as the announced one in nutrition and dietetics, will also know how to incorporate it so that part of the training of future doctors can be done on our campus. It is not something on which to start a political controversy, so we limit ourselves to supporting any initiative that is adopted in this regard, avoiding unjustified centralism on the Vegazana campus, for which the provision of buildings, equipment and teaching staff could count on the reinforcement of the Ponferrada Campus.

The support of the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, expressed both in the solemn act of opening the academic year at the Universities of Castilla y León and in parliament, for all the growth initiatives that the university presents makes us be optimistic, but at the same time be vigilant against any temptation to exclude Ponferrada from this project due to an excessively short-lived Leon vision. It will not be because we have not had experiences, even recent ones, that when something is proposed for the Ponferrada Campus, they want to take it to León only. This project, due to its social and academic interest, its importance and the future effort it requires, does not deserve to subtract, but to add.