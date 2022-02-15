Marco Pantani, 18 years after his death, the investigations continue. Questioned the taxi driver: “I took two women to the hotel the night he died”

Monday, January 14 has passed 18 years from the death of Marco Pantani“The pirate”, one of the greatest cyclists of history, capable of winning Tour of Italy And Tour de France in the same year, the 1998. The circumstances of his death are not yet clear and just as Cesenatico commemorates his champion, the prosecutor is still continuing its investigations. The carabinieri of Rimini these days they questioned a taxi driver which he claims to have brought two women to the residence “Le Rose”, where the February 14, 2004 Pantani’s lifeless body was found. During the interrogation the taxi driver he confirmed to have accompanied them, but the details of the women – and other details – are still to be ascertained.

To push for the reopening of one third surveyafter the previous two – the last in 2015the first in 2005 – they had filed the case as death caused by a mix of drug And medicationsis Tonina BellettiPantani’s mother who last February 4th he had declared to the carabinieri: “Marco was not alone the night he died, they were with him two escorts“. Only in the next few days will it be possible to understand if the testimony of the taxi driver will be able to open others investigative leads and hypothesize new crimes, such as a possible wrongful death. In any case, the new file of the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office remains for the time being arranged on model 45which is used to register a dossier in the register of non-constituent acts crime reports.

At the end of the first investigation in 2005 for the crime of death resulting from another crime, Fabio Miradossa And Ciro Veneruso they negotiated a sentence for him shop which caused the overdose of Pantani, respectively a 4 years and 10 months the first is 3 years and 10 mesi the second. The second investigation, after new forensic reports, substantially confirmed the conclusions of the first.

For the 18 years since the death of piratethe family organized a Cesenatico a commemoration in the church that he will gather passionate And loyal from all over Italy. The cemetery, which will be open from 7 to 17, has been a destination for many cyclists for years, as is the “Spazio Pantani”, museum family run which is located next to the train station, close to the bronze monument which portrays Pantani in Marconi Square. A mass is scheduled for the evening in the church of San Giacomoon the canal port of Cesenatico.