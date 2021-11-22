Marco Pantani, case reopened on the cyclist’s death. The mother in the prosecutor’s office – Time





Giada Oricchio November 22, 2021

The case from Marco Pantani. There Power of attorney from Rimini back to investigate death of the cycling champion found lifeless the February 14, 2004 in a room of the Le Rose residence in Rimini.

It is the third time that the investigation has resumed force and this time the file hypothesizes the crime of murder against unknown persons following the sending of the information from the parliamentary anti-mafia commission to the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office, in 2019.

The lawyer Fiorenzo Alessi, defender of the Pantani family, confirmed the news to Ansa after rumors reported by various local newspapers. The circumstances of the death of the winner of the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia were investigated immediately in 2004 and later in 2016. In this case, the investigating judge Vinicio Cantarini filed excluding that the athlete was murdered.

For the judge, Pantani’s death was caused by “an assumption, certainly voluntary, of massive doses of cocaine and antidepressant drugs”, while the murder “is a mere fanciful conjecture”. The Cassation confirmed the filing. But in 2019 the depositions of Fabio Miradossa, drug dealer of the cyclist and of General Umberto Rapetto cast more than a shadow on the truth of the tragic end. The statements were classified, but then they arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office which on this basis and on new elements decided to open the third file.

The question is always the same: did Marco Pantani commit suicide or was the lethal cocktail induced by a third party? At the moment the magistrates have not released any comments, it only leaked that Tonina Belletti, the mother of the “Pirate”, this is the nickname of the sportsman, was heard by the judges to whom he delivered a 51-page memorial on the last three days of his life of the son.