Marco Pantani, the revelations of his mother: «He did not die alone. There were 2 escorts with him “

On February 14, 18 years will have passed since the evening in which Marco Pantani was found dead in a residence in Rimini. A tragic end, that of the 34-year-old cyclist, who still does not find certain answers. Not being able to put an end to it are the mother Tonina and the father of Marco, Giorgio, who in addition to many fans, are certain that not everything has been said and not everything has been ascertained about the end of the climber from Cesenatico. Despite two closed investigations, the last in 2016, despite the trials of drug dealers who allegedly gave the lethal dose to the Pirate, the family does not give up and continues to ask for the truth.

MORE INFORMATION

Marco Pantani, the revelations of the mother

Mamma Tonina returned to the carabinieri in Rimini and left the barracks after three and a half hours. “Marco was not alone the night he died, there were two escorts with him”, is what the woman allegedly told the soldiers of the investigative unit of the operational department, who are investigating in the context of the new file recently reopened by the Prosecutor’s Office. A dossier that, however, remains in ‘model 45’, even after the new testimony: no crimes are hypothesized and there are no suspects. The anti-mafia parliamentary commission had somehow solicited the resumption of the investigations. in 2005 a sentence for cocaine dealing linked to the death of Pantani.

Pantani, the investigation into the death of the cycling champion reopened for the third time

The investigations

«Marco was killed, I met him 5-6 months before he died and he certainly didn’t seem like a person who wanted to kill himself. He was perpetually in search of the truth about the facts of Madonna di Campiglio, he always said that he was not doped “, the words of Miradossa, in January 2020. The Rimini prosecutor Luca Bertuzzi recently requested the complete registration of the deposition. Miradossa himself, however, already heard in the context of the new file, would not have added anything relevant to what the first and second investigation into the death of the Pirate had ascertained. In filing, in 2016, the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office defined the hypothesis of a murder as fanciful and groundless and the Supreme Court, a year later, rejected the family’s appeal. But the mother, who in the meantime has turned to a new lawyer, the lawyer Fiorenzo Alessi, does not give up and has been heard for the umpteenth time in the Public Prosecutor’s Office, after having delivered a substantial dossier with documents and investigative ideas, and now also by the carabinieri.

Pantani, the mother: «Marco appeared to me in a dream. Peace with the prosecutor, but I don’t change my mind “

The end of the Pirate

So far, although various journalistic reconstructions have overshadowed alternative scenarios, investigations have said that Pantani died alone, in a room of the ‘Le Rose’ residence, closed from the inside. For the prevalent action of psychotropic drugs, so as to make one think more of a suicidal conduct than of an accidental overdose. Up to now the hypothesis of an assumption under duress has always been excluded. Even the investigations on an alleged intervention of the Camorra at the Giro d’Italia in 1999, when Pantani was excluded for high hematocrit, on 5 June, did not bring any results. For the champion that day in June in Madonna di Campiglio was the beginning of the end. A tragic and premature end for a great sportsman, difficult to accept for many fans and above all by those who loved him and who continue to ask for full light to be made.