“Marco Polo, Malvasia and peppers of the East, so I created the cocktail for Venice”

According to tradition, Venice was founded in 421, to be precise on March 25, the day on which the Church of San Giacomo di Rialto was consecrated, perhaps the oldest in the lagoon city. To celebrate the anniversary, a rich program of events has been set up that revolves around the great exhibition that was inaugurated on September 4 at the Doge’s Palace and traces the 1600 years of the Serenissima through documents and masterpieces of art. Among the various ways of celebrating you can also sip 421 Venezia Mia, a cocktail that somehow sums up the history of the city. It was created by Walter Bolzonella, historic barman of the Gabbiano bar in Belmond Cipriani, the hotel on Giudecca, a regular meeting place during the days of the film festival by Hollywood stars: among others, people of the caliber of George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino.

Walter Bolzonella, how did the idea of ​​421 Venezia Mia come about?

“Venice has a glorious history of trade and conquests, of lands cultivated in Italy and along the coasts and islands of the Mediterranean, and of spices, from pepper to nutmeg, imported from the Far East: just remember the travels of Marco Polo on the of Silk. I thought of a cocktail that would make the echoes, tastes and aromas of this story rediscover in the glass. The most suitable name seemed to me 421 Venezia Mia, because it focuses on the date of birth of the city ”.

Which are the ingredients?

“The basic ingredient is Malvasia, because this is the wine of Venice: between 1300 and 1600 it was the most famous wine in Europe. It is no coincidence that if you walk through the fields and squares you will find the Malvasia bridge and the Fondaco della Malvasia, the place where the wine barrels were unloaded and a reference point for trade to and from Cyprus and Dalmatia. The vines were grown on the island and in the Dalmatian lands then under the rule of Venice. The grapes were vinified in various ways, from white to red. And the Malvasia had also ended up giving its name to the places where it was consumed: in the history books we read that in the city there were over 20 licenses of Malvasia, taverns where you drank wine in bulk and ate cicchetti. I used a passita malvasia, in which I infused blackberries, red fruits that once grew spontaneously in the Giudecca gardens. Peppers of different origins give the spicy touch, also these to celebrate the trade of the city, from Indonesian pepper to that of Setchuan, from Bengali to Timut. Then there are the aromatic herbs: thyme, bay leaf, marjoram, juniper and green cardamom. In addition, three other drinks linked in some way to Venice: Maraschino, born in Dalmatia, Select, the aperitif created in the Lagoon in 1920, and Prosecco di Valdobbiadene, fruit of the Veneto hinterland “.

How is this cocktail served?

“I thought of serving it in a Cenedese, that is a glass of the homonymous and famous Murano glass factory. The coaster is hand embroidered in Burano and has the logos of the Doge’s Palace ”.

Is there a place where you can learn how to do it, perhaps with other typical Venice cocktails?

“I founded and run the Bellini Academy, which was born almost for fun to teach hotel guests the secrets of Bellini, the peach and prosecco cocktail invented by Giuseppe Cipriani in 1948, at Harry’s Bar, inspired by to the pink of a painting by Bellini, and soon became famous all over the world ”.

From all over the world in these days the movie stars have arrived at the Lido and also at the Cipriani. Do you remember any in particular?

“I have been head bartender at Cipriani since the end of the 1980s and I have met many people from the world of cinema. For example George Clooney who I could now define a friend. Together we had fun giving names to many cocktails and in particular Buonanotte Amigos, a vodka-based cocktail that later became Buonanotte Clooney, when on the occasion of his wedding party, in 2005, he brought me the tequila he produces in Mexico. He unloaded the crates himself on the Belmond wharf. More recently, the acquaintance with Joaquin Phoenix, the interpreter of The Joker. But in the past I’ve had the opportunity to let Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Matt Damon and Al Pacino taste my cocktails. In recent days, on the occasion of the Venetian Dolce & Gabbana event, we had Kim Kardashian among the guests ”.