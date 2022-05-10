Marco Spissu, the surgeon who died of Covid in Sassari: summoned to trial by the former Ats and Policlinico

The former Ats and Labor srl, owner of the Sassarese Polyclinicwere cited as civilian responsible in the proceedings underway before the gup of the Court of Sassari for the death of the Sassari surgeon Marco Spissu, 72, killed by Covid on 15 April 2020.

The prosecutor Paolo Piras asked for the indictment of four health managers for the tragedy. Fiorenzo Delogucoordinator of the crisis unit of the social health area of ​​Ats, is accused of manslaughter for not having carried out the molecular swab in Spissu. Paolo Argenti, Angelo Pietro Melis and Angelo Capriottithree executives of the Sassarese Polyclinic, must answer for manslaughter and culpable epidemic for not informing employees about the protective measures to be taken against the coronavirus.

The surgeon, who was retired, he was back on duty to help out in the midst of the pandemic. But she contracted the virus after performing an operation on a patient in the Polyclinic. Patient who then turned out to be positive and who had infected Spissu, who died after a month of fighting Covid.

The surgeon’s family filed a civil action and this morning the gup Giuseppe Grotteria accepted the request for a civil liability summons of the then Ats and Labor srl. (Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved