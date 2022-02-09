Marco Zennaro, ten months of “imprisonment” in Sudan: “He can’t take it anymore”

Marco Zennaro with his father at the time of his release

No completed agreement, no audience on the horizon, nothing is leaked from Khartoum about the fate of Marco Zennaro, the Venetian businessman stuck in Sudan for ten months and a week nowentangled in a legal diatribe that sees him opposed to none other than one of the most powerful militiamen in the country. Marco was asked for money “under the table”, was threatened to be transferred from the hotel to the prison and paid, knowing that he had ended up in the middle of a scam – explained his father Cristiano – Then they blocked him anyway. They are using Marco as a pressure tool, also because the armed repressions of recent weeks in Sudan have strained relations with the European Union a lot. Meanwhile, Marco sees his goal approaching every time and then a blow always comes, he can’t take it anymore.





Those months in the cell and the banking ups and downs From 1 April 2021 Zennaro he spent months in a security cell of the Khartoum police station, closed with forty other people to endure nearly fifty degrees and to share the only toilet; in the last few days the situation was also beginning to ask a certain tribute to his physique, between peaks of high fever, back pain and constant strain on the joints. Things improved with the transfer to the Sudanese prison, after almost three months – net of some temporary return to the police station: All my new companions took care of me – said the prisoner entrepreneur – because they said that when they looked at me they saw a dead man. Wasted, tried by months of hardship, he was then transferred to a hotel and finally sheltered in the guesthouse of the Italian embassy. Marco took refuge there to avoid the risk of a new sudden arrest, perhaps under the pretext of problems with the collection of some checks, as announced last August, when the check for 800 thousand euros still paid by the family in June was blocked one month later by the Sudanese bank because the institute would not be able to accept anything above 100 thousand. And then, while waiting to transform the money order into eight different checks, Zennaro was taken to the guesthouse.

The allegations evaporated In fact still there, frightened of every siren that passes down the street. The Venetian entrepreneur was flew to Africa in mid-March to resolve what appeared to be a trivial trade dispute over a shipment of transformers sold by his company. The devices, judged to be non-compliant by a competing laboratory, have become the casus belli on which they were built the accusations that kept the 47-year-old stranded in Sudan. Zennaro then also saw a whole series of secondary complaints rain on him. Today they have all fallen: criminal proceedings no longer exist. Some of the subsequent causes that hypothesized the involvement of the 47-year-old in the sale of other defective matches were unhinged, demonstrating how the Venetian and his accuser had never had anything to do with each other; only a civil appendix remains standing, which is enough to keep the entrepreneur away from home. The outcome of this latest proceeding, in the light of what has already been seen, seems almost obvious and perhaps for this very reason Zennaro’s accusers have done nothing but buy time.

The judicial rebounds In recent weeks, however, it would not have been his main opponent, the militiaman Abdallah Esa Yousif Ahamed, uncle of the general and head of government Mohamed Hamdan Hemeti Dagalo, to slow the return home of the Venetian businessman, but the intermediary company Gallabi, or the direct purchaser of that famous load of electrical transformerspurchased by the Zennaro company on the mandate of the militiaman: the group allegedly appealed to the Court of Appeal disputing that it was unable to fully express its position during the last hearings. In January, the judge had anticipated his intention to go to sentence also for the last civil proceeding, but the appeal has blocked everything, perhaps for another couple of months at least. It is no secret that the confrontation does not take place only in front of the magistrates but also in out-of-court proceedings, however, where the path of economic compromise has been sought for some time. The Lidense family has already funded all the liquidity which he could access to satisfy the first requests of the prosecution, over 400,000 already paid. In Marghera, in the Venice production district, the Zennaro company and its 25 employees have been hanging for almost a year, between months of forced holidays and subsequent attempts to start a smart working between the lagoon and the Sudanese capital to allow Marco to help despite it all. At home, however, the wife, the two daughters and the brothers do not know how to get used to seeing the husband, the father and brother only through a screen. At Christmas, the gifts in Sudan arrived with Cristiano, the best wishes only via streaming.