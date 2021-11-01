Marconi Airport in Bologna, the new flights of the winter season – Chronicle

Bologna, 1 November 2021 – “Fasten your seat belts, today our airport begins winter season“: it is with these words that the‘Guglielmo Marconi’ airport of Bologna has announced, on its Facebook profile, all the news for the coming months. With about a hundred new destinations outside the national borders, in fact, the airport intends to restart with momentum and throw behind a year and a half of almost deserted skies due to the pandemic.

The low cost airline Ryanair presents the most attractive offer, with 63 routes, of which 6 unpublished: Stockholm, Nuremberg, Santiago, Zaragoza, Agadir And Fez. The expected return, among other destinations, of Odessa, Tel Aviv, Bratislava and Edinburgh.

The new course of the fledgling company has already started from Bologna Ita Airways – Italy Air Transport (to replace Alitalia) to Rome. The other Italian company Neos Air flies to Marsa Alam and Sharm el Sheik. Starting in November, Air France will add, to the route already present for Paris Charles De Gaulle, one for Lyon. Also from November, the Spanish low cost Vueling will offer, in addition to Barcelona, ​​the route to the Parisian airport of Orly. Without forgetting that you are already flying to Paris Beauvais aboard Ryanair: in short, from the ‘Marconi’ it is possible to reach, within an hour or so, all the airports of the Ville Lumière.









Also announced the news of December: the Hungarian airline Wizz Air will leave for Warsaw, a destination that is added to the already present Casablanca and Skopje. While Budapest, Odessa and St. Petersburg, also by Wizzair, are scheduled for the end of March 2022. From February 2022, however, Pegasus Airlines will offer a flight egr Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen.

In addition, some routes are upgraded with a consistent increase in weekly frequencies: it is the case of the flight Emirates with destination Dubai (following the remarkable success of the Expo, which will be open until 31 March 2022) and that of Luxair Luxembourg Airlines, with destination Luxembourg.

Naturally, the traditional flights to the main European airports continue to operate – finally reads the post published on Facebook: Klm Royal Dutch Airlines for Amsterdam, British Airways for London, Lufthansa for Frankfurt, Air Dolomiti for Munich, Iberia for Madrid, Scandinavian Airlines for Copenhagen, Austrian Airlines for Vienna and Brussels Airlines for Brussels.







