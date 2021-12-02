Marcos Alonso stops Watford-Chelsea and saves the life of a fan suffering from a heart attack

During the Premier League match between Watford and Chelsea, the footballer Marcos Alonso from the field noticed that a spectator present in the stands was the victim of an illness and immediately alerted the medical staff of the stadium so that he could immediately help the man. The match was suspended for 25 minutes, until the fan was stabilized and transported to the hospital.

The Premier League match between the Watford by Claudio Ranieri and the Chelsea of Tuchel could have cost a dear one fan of the house rushed to Vicarage Road to attend the championship match that saw his team opposed to the reigning European champions. How much ever providential for him it was theintervention of the Blues footballer Marcos Alonso which played a decisive role so that the man, struck by a sudden cardiac arrest, was immediately rescued, stabilized and then taken to hospital.

Everything happens in the 14th minute of the first half when the game is momentarily stopped on the pitch due to the injury of Adam Masina. At that point the Spanish side former Fiorentina noticed that something serious was happening in the stands and immediately alerted the medical staff present in the stands thus allowing the fan to receive treatment quickly.

As a result, the two teams were sent to the locker room with the game that has been suspended. In this time frame the fan, thanks to the very providential intervention of Marcos Alonso, it was rescued by paramedics amid the desperation of the other spectators sitting nearby in the stands. The teams then returned to the field to resume the match after 25 minutes, when that is the man who fell ill was stabilized and transported to the hospital. It is not the first time that a Spanish footballer has in fact been instrumental in saving the life of a fan during a Premier League match, before Alonso in fact the same had done by Sergio Reguilón during the match between Newcastle and Tottenham.