Marcos Galpern said what is the series that “you can’t stop watching” if you are an entrepreneur

Social networks function today as a space for almost intimate interaction between the great referents and their followers. the founder of Free market, galpern brandIt was no less and, as always, made a new recommendation on Twitter: a drama series -based on real events- that has as its background a harsh story about entrepreneurship.

“Every entrepreneur should watch this series. While it shows the darkest parts of Silicon Valley, You can not stop looking at it“, he wrote in his personal account.

The series to which Galpern alluded is called abandonment starring the renowned actress amanda seyfriedwho plays Elizabeth Holmes, a young American woman who founded the company in 2003 Theranos and that -years later- she became the most relevant young billionaire in all of Silicon Valley.

In Latam, it is in @EstrellaPlusLA Trailer for THE QUIT (2022) Amanda Seyfried https://t.co/xpZGs4pwHP – Marcos Galperin (@marcos_galperin) April 15, 2022

THE ABANDONMENT: THE SERIES THAT EVERY ENTREPRENEUR SHOULD WATCH ACCORDING TO MARCOS GALPERN

Created by Elizabeth Merwether, abandonment narrates the plot of ambition and deception that in 2015 put the eyes of the planet in Silicon Valley that region of California that abounds in technology startups and young people with dreams of greatness in the business world.

Elizabeth Holmes (left) and Amanda Seyfried (right)

Elizabeth Holmes, the young protagonist of the series, established herself in real life as the “Steve Jobs of biotechnology” when he promised to create an almost miraculous method of non-invasive, complete blood diagnosis that ended up earning him a conviction for massive fraud, a conviction that continues to weigh on him, since today he is out on bail and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The series, which is available for streaming since last March 3is the first of several productions on the fascinating case of the founder of Theranos.

abandonmentthat can be seen from the platform Star+It has in its cast other renowned figures such as Stephen Fry, William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Alan Ruck and Kurtwood Smith, among others.

ANOTHER OF GALPERN’S RECOMMENDATIONS

The businessman is very clear that reading is one of the means by which the great tycoons have achieved their success. For this reason, some time ago, through his Twitter account, he recommended the work of Carlos March and Andrea Vulcano, The power of unseen talent.

“The book came out of busha wonderful story of a venture that is changing his life, giving employment and IT training to more than 300 young people in Latin America 57% women, from fragile socioeconomic contexts”, the businessman tweeted about the case of this firm.