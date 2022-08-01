Marcus Mumford is already releasing a second solo single

In a post on social networks, the singer explained that the disc had been produced by Blake Mills with many guests such as Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin.

“In January 2021, facing the demons I had been dancing with for a long time in lockdown, I wrote a song called ‘Cannibal,’ Mumford writes. “I sent it to my friend Blake Mills, and we launched this album, dear to my heart”.

Mumford confirms in this way the rumor of a solo release but also of a hiatus from Mumford & Sons, who have not released anything since 2018 with the album Delta.

The future of the group is uncertain, especially as other members have personal projects, such as banjoist Winston Marshall, or are invested in collaborations (this is the case for Mumford, Mills, and Bridgers who, last November , had also met for a cover of Tom Waits, “Day After Tomorrow”).

‘(Self-Titled)’ – Track Listing:

1. ‘Cannibal’

2. ‘Grace’

3. ‘Prior Warning’

4. ‘Better Off High’

5. ‘Only Child’

6. ‘Dangerous Game’ (ft. Clairo)

7. ‘Better Angels’

8. ‘Go In Light’ (ft. Monica Martin)

9. ‘Stonecatcher’ (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. ‘How’ (ft. Brandi Carlile)