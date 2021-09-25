Mare of Easttown is the TV series with Kate Winslet: plot, cast and release date

Kate Winslet prepares to return to TV after ten years. And it does in the series Mare of Easttown. Here’s everything we know about the new project HBO.

The Oscar-winning actress, entered the hearts of viewers for her interpretation of Rose in Titanic, returns to television with a miniseries. The project is being worked on at HBO, issuer with whom Kate Winslet has already collaborated in 2011 with another miniseries, Mildred Pierce.

The plot of Mare of Easttown

The plot of the TV series revolves around the character of Kate Winslet. She works as a detective in a provincial town in Pennsylvania. When a murder hits the community, the woman takes charge of the investigation. But catching a killer isn’t his only problem. Her private life is heavily in crisis and she will therefore have to make sure that everything does not crumble in her hands, while concentrating most of her energies to try to do justice.


