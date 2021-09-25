Mare of Easttown is the TV series with Kate Winslet: plot, cast and release date

Kate Winslet prepares to return to TV after ten years. And it does in the series Mare of Easttown. Here’s everything we know about the new project HBO.

The Oscar-winning actress, entered the hearts of viewers for her interpretation of Rose in Titanic, returns to television with a miniseries. The project is being worked on at HBO, issuer with whom Kate Winslet has already collaborated in 2011 with another miniseries, Mildred Pierce.

The plot of Mare of Easttown

The plot of the TV series revolves around the character of Kate Winslet. She works as a detective in a provincial town in Pennsylvania. When a murder hits the community, the woman takes charge of the investigation. But catching a killer isn’t his only problem. Her private life is heavily in crisis and she will therefore have to make sure that everything does not crumble in her hands, while concentrating most of her energies to try to do justice.

For a few years HBO has managed to bring great movie stars closer to TV series. An example is that of Big Little Lies, which in the cast sees Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley And Meryl Streep.

Then in 2018 it was the turn of Sharp Object, which he brought to the small screen Amy Adams And Patricia Clarkson. Then The Undoing, with Hugh Grant alongside Nicole Kidman And Perry Mason, whose protagonist is played by Matthew Rhys.

Cast, actors and characters

The cast of Mare of Easttown. The only sure thing was the presence of Kate Winslet, who will play the protagonist, Sea. To share the scene with her also:

Julianne Nicholson And Lori Ross , the best friend of Sea since they were four;

And , the best friend of since they were four; Jean Smart And Helen , the mother of Sea , stubborn, opinionated and devoted Catholic;

And , the mother of , stubborn, opinionated and devoted Catholic; Angourie Rice And Siobhan Sheehank , the daughter of Sea And Frank , an amiable and brilliant young woman, rebellious and stubborn by nature;

And , the daughter of And , an amiable and brilliant young woman, rebellious and stubborn by nature; Evan Peters And Colin Zabel , the county detective, called to help with the investigation;

And , the county detective, called to help with the investigation; Cailee Spaeny And Erin McMenamin , a young and single single mother, living with an unstable father and son DJ;

And , a young and single single mother, living with an unstable father and son DJ; David Denman And Frank Sheehan , a local high school math teacher and ex-husband of Sea ;

And , a local high school math teacher and ex-husband of ; John Douglas Thompson And Carter , head of Sea to the Easttown Police Department, whose stoicism hides a deep compassion for the people they are charged with protecting;

And , head of to the Easttown Police Department, whose stoicism hides a deep compassion for the people they are charged with protecting; Patrick Murney And Kenny McMenamin , the father of Erin , a stocky, tattooed man who works as a bricklayer. He is bitter and cruel, especially when he drinks;

And , the father of , a stocky, tattooed man who works as a bricklayer. He is bitter and cruel, especially when he drinks; Ben Miles And Richard Ryan , professor of creative writing and author of a successful novel, which he has never been able to match;

And , professor of creative writing and author of a successful novel, which he has never been able to match; James McArdle And Mark Burton , a kind and idealistic deacon, who never renounced his faith, despite some obstacles in his path;

And , a kind and idealistic deacon, who never renounced his faith, despite some obstacles in his path; Sosie Bacon And Carrie Layden , a former drug addict, in search of his own child Drew , while trying to start a new life;

And , a former drug addict, in search of his own child , while trying to start a new life; Joe Tippett And John Ross , husband of Lori and father of his children;

And , husband of and father of his children; Neal Huff And Father Dan Hastings, cousin of Sea, a Catholic priest struggling with his faith.

The creator and showrunner of the miniseries Mare of Easttown And Brad Ingelsby, who will also take care of the script of each episode. As director for the entire project he was chosen Gavin O’Connor (The Accountant). The latter will also appear as executive producer, alongside Ingelsby, from Gordon Gray, Paul Lee, Mark Roybal from Wiip and of Kate Winslet itself.

Loading... Advertisements

Mare of Easttown was born as a co-production between HBO And Wiip.

When it comes out Mare of Easttown?

Although the teaser trailer anticipated that the release date would fall to April 2021, in the weeks following the release of the video, we learned that the debut was scheduled for the April 18, 2021.

Filming began in the fall of 2019 in Pennsylvania. They were supposed to proceed until the following April, but the pandemic forced all the sets to close. We are still waiting to know when the TV series with Kate Winslet will arrive in Italy.

However, we know that the miniseries consists of a total of 7 episodes, each presumably lasting about 50/60 minutes. Following in a certain sense in the footsteps of similar titles, this could also arrive in Italy thanks to Sky Atlantic. If so, the episodes will be streamed on NOWTV.

The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQqyfO66uw

Here to read more news on the series