Mare of Easttown, the dark side of ordinariness

Ten years after the Mildred Pierce by Todd Haynes, Kate Winslet is back on TV with an original story, the miniseries Mare of Easttown (on HBO April 18) which will arrive on Sky Atlantic in June. This time the director is less prestigious (Craig Zobel of The Hunt), but judging from the first five episodes the result is even better.

Mare Sheehan, the character played by Winslet, is a detective in a small Pennsylvania town where everyone knows everyone and everyone’s failures are in the public domain. Still haunted by the local press over an unsolved case for more than a year – the disappearance of a childhood friend’s daughter -, Sheehan faces a new case, the murder of a teenager (also the daughter of a friend). : here all are connected). Mare is the heart of the series, but Mare exists only together with Easttown, where she was born and where she couldn’t escape, a place so closed in on itself that a sporting prowess of 25 years ago on the local basketball team counts for a lot. more than a National book award.

The dark side of a small community

The murder brings out the dark side of this small community, which in reality was very little hidden: here we are neither at Twin Peaks, nor in the magical South of True Detective, Brad Ingelsby’s script works precisely because it avoids the cliche of the Gothic and instead chooses a decidedly realistic tone. No derailment in the fantastic and the irrational, any glamorous accent is scrupulously avoided, in the locations and in the direction. Winslet herself is always dressed in sweatshirt or flannel, with her hair pulled back into a messy ponytail.

It is also appreciable that the series mitigates the widespread sense of despair, numbed by alcohol abuse, with awkwardly comic moments, many of which are created in the squabbles between Mare and her mother, played by a wonderful Jean Smart (Legion, Watchman).

Sometimes the mechanism stumbles, also because the focus on the protagonist makes the stories of the other characters seem more like fillers than other pieces of a collective portrait. But in a landscape increasingly crowded with superheroes and superheroines, it is refreshing to follow a story so stubbornly attached to the ordinary.