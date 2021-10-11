‘Mare of Easttown’, the surprising thriller series starring Kate Winslet





Mare of Easttown, which just debuted in the United States on HBO and will be available in Italy on Sky from June 9, is undoubtedly one of the most surprising series of the last year.

The suspense is built around a murder committed in Easttown, which could be any US city, were it not for detective Mare Sheehan (played by an extraordinary Kate Winslet) who makes a difference.

Mare is an unsolved character, in some ways damaged and in each episode a new piece is shown that makes us understand its complexity, full of contradictions. For example, she is rude, indifferent to the aesthetic aspect and arouses many dislikes but at the same time she is generous, ironic and intuitive.

As the original title suggests (in Italian unfortunately transformed into the most banal Murder in Easttown) at the center of the story there is not the detective thriller, but the recovery path undertaken by Mare, marked by a mournful event. The woman is a prisoner of darkness fueled by pain and guilt and only the investigation of the murder will be able to dispel it.

The murder also brings out the secrets and morbidities of this town where everyone seems to know each other and be linked by a family or friend relationship. The development of relationships is a relevant aspect, each character has a backstory that makes him vital and not a two-dimensional being functional to the story. In addition to the script, the setting is also very accurate: the filming was done in the original places and this allowed the crew to learn from the locals their habits and above all the dialect, which Kate Winslet, although English, was able to chew with mastery.

One of the peculiarities of the series is the presence of narrative subtracks that deal with different themes such as generational incommunicability, the use of social media, the extreme difficulty of living next to a relative with psychiatric disorders and above all the difficulty in regaining the their life after severe trauma. Mare of Easttown he deepens with the same attention both the thriller plot and the storyline with all its emotional implications, which is quite rare because usually the detective stories focus on the first in spite of the second.

Brad Ingelsby has managed to create a detective series with the aftertaste of masterpieces such as Twin Peaks, True Detective, The Silence of the Lambs, which can thrill not only the most demanding cinephiles but also a wider audience.

