Mare of Easttown, the trailer of the miniseries with Kate Winslet coming soon on Sky

The trailer for the HBO miniseries has been released SEA OF EASTTOWN, played by the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet. In the series, which she also produces, Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective from a Pennsylvania town who investigates a murder case as her life falls apart.

Mare of Easttown will air Comes on Sky and NOW TV in the coming months

Mare of Easttown, Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce in the HBO series

Mare of Easttown is a crime drama that explores the darker side of closed communities and that Swabian how the family and the dramas of the past can define our present, sees in the cast, among others, Guy Pearce (LA Confidential, The Hurt Locker), who with Winslet had already starred in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce, as Richard Ryan, a professor of creative writing, Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), in those of Lori Ross, the best friend of a life of the protagonist, Jean Smart (Watchmen), who plays Mare’s mother, Helen, Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Homecoming, The deception, The Nice Guys) who in the series is Mare’s daughter, Siobahn, e Evan Peters (WandaVision, Poses, X-Men) as Colin Zabel, a young detective who will help Mare in the investigation. The creator of the series as well as screenwriter, showrunner and executive producer is Brad Ingelsby (Go back to winning, The Fire of Vengeance – Out of the furnace). Directed by Craig Zobel (The Hunt, Manglehorn, The Leftovers).

