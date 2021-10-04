Mare of Easttown, the trailer of the miniseries with Kate Winslet

TO 10 years from Mildred Pierce, one of the best HBO miniseries of the past decade, Kate Winslet returns to tv with another handful of episodes (7): once the exception, today the norm because we are all exhausted from staying behind story arcs for years. Is called East of Easttown, Winslet is among the producers, and in Italy we will see it on Sky probably in April, simultaneously with the United States.

Mare of Easttown: a troubled detective

Classic Crime Drama, Mare of Easttown is written by Brad Inglesby and directed by Craig Zobel – director of many episodes of The Leftovers. It is also, in the tradition of modern series with a detective at the center, a product that broadens the focus from the murder to the links that this has with the place and the person investigating. Which isn’t exactly a modern achievement. But the difference with the past is in the multi-layering of narrative developments and twists. Of Sea Sheenen, the character of Kate Winslet, the synopsis says he works in a small town in Pennsylvania and investigating a murder case.

The problem is that his life is falling apart. II which usually means family and children all misaligned. And it usually means parents too one alive and the other not, and the dead one usually with a very heavy memory load. For Mare, seen the trailer, it is the father, who was a detective like her. So a model, bad or good? to deal with.

The rest quite eerie atmosphere of Mare of Easttown – plus Winslet’s tired face it seems annihilated by chronic fatigue – is made up of the environment in which the drama takes place, that “closed community where the past defines the present”.

The cast

The miniseries is also a sort of reunion between old colleagues. In the trailer someone will recognize in fact Guy Pearce (LA Confidential, The Hurt Locker), the sneaky riccastro of Mildred Pierce, the one who then goes with his daughter; here it is Richard Ryan, a creative writing teacher whom Mare meets in a bar. Then there are Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider), the best friend of Mare; Jean Smart (Watchmen), mother Helen e Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Homecoming, The deception, The Nice Guys) the daughter Siobahn.

What a series it would beWhat if there wasn’t a very cooperative young detective alongside the hero? Directly from X-Men and Ryan Murphy’s factory: Evan Peters is Colin Zabel, hard shoulder.

Kate: the comeback

In full dusting off after a couple of years of dubbing and dull rehearsals, Kate Winslet is back in full swing. Thanks to Ammonite, where she is a fossil expert who begins a relationship with Saoirse Ronan, his name is still among the eligible candidates for an Oscar nomination – even if the failed Golden nomination gives little hope. With Mare of Easttown they are sure, needless to suspect not, both Golden (and maybe but maybe Emmy) awards. The underwater photos from the set of Avatar 2 have been around the web, live action figure Kate. In the near future, the biopic about former Vogue model photographer Lee Miller.

The only sore point, the second thoughts about the rinsing films he shot with Woody Allen and Roman Polanski. I was wrong, he said. I should have thought about it better, he continued. I’m sorry, he concluded. That is, not having considered the allegations of sexual harassment for Woody against the adopted daughter (but there was a six-month investigation with acquittal for lack of evidence) and Roman’s rape of a 13-year-old girl in 1978.

All information known and always available, even if today it is fashionable to think with the head of the mass. After all, how to blame, with a story on Instagram in which you tell that you are a cannibal they can cancel you instantly.

