Mare of Easttown trailer series Kate Winslet Dinner with murder sequel Netflix

Kate Winslet is back in a TV series with Mare of Easttown whose trailer is out and Netflix buys the sequels to Cena con delitto – Cinema News by Day on MadMass.it

Cinema News – Movies and TV Series

Sony postpones the release of Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

Let’s open today’s cinema news with news of those that are no longer news, that is to say yet another postponement. In fact, just a few days ago we told you about the new adaptation that Sony is preparing for one of the most popular videogame sagas ever. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, was initially scheduled for September 3, but, in the last few hours, Sony has decided to postpone it for more than a month. Indeed, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will arrive in theaters on November 24th.

The most interesting thing about this news, however, is that the postponement seems to have nothing to do with Covid. Moreover, right now that theaters in the United States are reopening and that Cinema is betting heavily on reopening already at the beginning of the summer, this postponement would go against the tide. To postpone the release of Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is the expected release date of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Shang-Chi, in fact, it is scheduled for September 3 and it seems that Sony does not want to risk that its film could compete at the box office with a high-budget Marvel film. In short, a pre-pandemic cinema story that perhaps captures a new normal situation, at least in the hopes of American cinema.

Netflix buys the sequels of Murder Dinner – Knives Out for $ 450 million

That Dinner with crime had it been a success was certainly not in question. Daniel Craig And Rian Johnson, in the first chapter of what we now know will be a saga, they had managed to create an atmosphere of classic noir, without however giving up the comedy, even a little nonsense, without forgetting all the quotations present: from the famous board game, Cluedo to series like Lieutenant Colombo, Murder, she wrote, Poirot up to the 1979 film, Invitation to dinner with crime. What surprises us a little is that Netflix has decided to bet enough to spend almost half a billion dollars to be able to secure the second and third chapter.

In the second chapter of Dinner with crime, we already know that we will find again Daniel Craig in the role of Benoit Blanc, the famous investigator. As well as script and direction will once again be of Rian Johnson which, we recall, with Dinner with crime, even went as far as earning an Oscar nomination in 2019. Of course, it’s still early to talk about the third installment, but we already know that the second will start shooting on June 28 in Greece.

Loading... Advertisements

Colin Firth will star in the HBO adaptation of the series The Staircase

The Staircase, the docuseries directed by Antonio Campos for Netflix, it will become a miniseries for HBO directed by Campos himself. The Netflix docuseries tells the story of the proceedings that involved the writer and journalist Michael Peterson from 2001 to 2018 accused of the murder of his wife. The series already since 2004 had been talked about a lot about itself positively as well as negatively due to its nature as a direct documentary of a murder trial.

Thanks to the great fame obtained by the docuseries, HBO, Annapurna Pictures and Campos have started working on an adaptation. But if until some time ago it was thought that Harrison Ford would play Michael Peterson, today’s news is that instead it will be Colin Firth the protagonist of the series. The presence of Colin Firth, as well as that of Campos as director – credited as director of six of the eight episodes of the series – bodes well for the final result. Colin Firth will return to acting for television after 14 years (Celebration) and in a miniseries even after 24 years (Boatswain).

Adam Wingard thinks there will be less and less room for humans in the future of the MonsterVerse

Adam Wingard has a very clear idea about the MonsterVerse and in Godzilla vs. Kong, released tonight on HBO Max, it would seem in part to be glimpsed already.

According to the director, the future of this genre will be the elimination of every human element on the stage. His idea is that the human component in these films is only a means through which the narration can flow in a linear and clear way. The public, however, according to Wingard, is now ready for this revolution: films in which there will only be monsters and battles between monsters.

While we would not mind seeing such an experiment on the big screen, in a film made of long silences and great actions, we see very complicated that this could be the future of the genre. Adam Wingard has often reiterated his stance – most recently at The Playlist Podcast – on genre and we can’t rule out that Legendary, one day, can’t please it, but we doubt it will become the standard for the entire genre.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miQqyfO66uw

Mare of Easttown: the trailer for the HBO miniseries with Kate Winslet

There is not only the great return of Colin Firth to TV today to report. In fact, after ten years, too Kate Winslet returns to mini TV series and does so, again with HBO, for a crime miniseries entitled Mare of Easttown. The miniseries tells the story of Sheeran Sea (Kate Winslet) a detective who will have to try to put the pieces of her life back together as she tries to solve the murder of a girl. Of course, maybe the plot is not the most original, but the only union between Kate Winslet and HBO, after the success of Mildred Pierce, leaves us hopeful.

The direction of the seven episodes from which the series is composed was entrusted to Craig Zobel. In the cast, however, in addition to Kate Winslet, we find Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, David Denman And Cailee Spaeny. Also Guy Pearce, co-star of Kate Winslet in Mildred Pierce, will play a small role in Mare of Easttown. The release date on HBO Max it’s for April 18th.