Marelli, 550 redundancies between employees and managers. “The market crisis was joined by a pandemic, a shortage of semiconductors and an increase in energy prices”





Marelli announced 550 redundancies throughout Italy between employees, managers and direct. The company made it known to the trade unions in a meeting that took place via videoconference. The business plans, reads a note from the company, are aimed at ensuring a sustainable presence of Italian activities, in the light of particularly adverse conditions market in recent years. Marelli confirms “the commitment to identify sustainable economic and social solutions for the company and its employees” and explains that “it intends to use only voluntary tools, working with the trade unions to build a shared path”. The plan presented to the unions would provide 350 recipients of agreements of early retirement And 200 of redundancy incentives, to be implemented by June.

The company confirms its commitment to create a investment plan from over 77 million in 2022 “despite the adverse conditions of the automotive market and the reduction in customer volumes, further aggravated by unprecedented phenomena that have occurred globally in recent years, such as Covid-19 pandemic, the shortage of semiconductors and drastic price increases energy“. “In addition to the desire to safeguard the presence in Italy – explains the company – the plan responds to the need to reorganize the corporate structure in a more efficient and sustainable way, reducing fixed costs and redefining the workforce of the staff functions, while mitigating the social repercussions of the choices made necessary by market conditions “.

The trade unions, for their part, have expressed their willingness to open a debate. “It is evident – reads a joint note by Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic, UglM And Aqcfrche – that the impassive attitude of the government is putting a strain on the resilience of an entire sector. There is an urgent need to launch the automotive table to open discussions on how to face the technological transition “. What the company management has called the “Marelli safeguard plan”, the unions note, “also provides for a staff reduction by June of 550 employees out of a total of 7,900 employees in Italy, about 12% of the 4,661, including executives, middle managers, so-called indirect employees and workers, that is, not involved in production “.

As far as the reference market is concerned, the trade unions note, “it is not only the decline in car sales that will remain below pre-covid levels that weighs heavily, but also the reduction in production, the supply crisis of microchips and the sharp rise in the price of raw materials and energy. In any case, in 2022 there will be 77 million euros of investments which, however, are not enough to face the transition in particular in the factories linked to internal combustion engine products “. The management of Marelli to react to the difficulty, the unions underline, “stated that it will proceed first of all with the simplification of the structures, even passing from 10 business units to 6 divisions, so as to reduce costs to a level comparable to the competition. He also stated the need to pursue great flexibility and to reduce the costs of external consultancy “.