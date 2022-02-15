Marelli declares 550 redundancies, including 100 managers

A double agreement was signed today between Marelli and the trade unions which envisages managing the 550 redundancies, of which 100 managers, “with only voluntary tools, through the use of incentivized resignations and the expansion contract, which must subsequently be signed at the Ministry of Labor ». This was announced by Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri. “The agreement – explain the trade unions – guarantees the presence of the Group’s activities in Italy, both from an industrial and occupational point of view and commits the company to start a process with the trade unions aimed at facing, for each individual division, the verification the production missions of the factories, research and development and staff activities “.

According to Fim, Fiom, Uilm, Fismic, Uglm and Associazione Quadri, «this is a positive agreement which has allowed us to deepen the industrial missions of the sites and which avoids the risk of unilateral redundancies by using the tools available today. However, it is clear that further specific instruments are needed to protect industrial activities and safeguard employment ”. The trade unions underline that “in order to face the crisis phase and the transition it is urgent that the Government convene trade unions and the business system so that the change underway becomes an opportunity to relaunch the sector and develop employment in our country”.

The «expansion contract» – explain the unions – «will give the opportunity to up to 350 people to leave early to get a pension within 5 years. A voluntary pre-membership is required and will last until June 30th ». The allowance will be equal to the pension at the time of departure. Furthermore, the same “expansion contract” provides for recruitments in a ratio of 1 out of 3 exits (maximum 117, if all exits are realized, of which about 90 among those administered today in Bari and Venaria), as well as training plans that will be detailed in the final version to be signed by the ministry.

The incentivized resignations will not be followed by Naspi or by other unemployment benefits, as they were not preceded by the opening of dismissal procedures and therefore voluntary exits in the strict sense. The voluntary incentivized exits will be maximum 200 and their sum with the exits of the expansion contract cannot exceed 450 (the 100 managers will be counted and managed separately). The exits can take place until 30 June 2022, subject to the fact that the position potentially falls within the surplus. The incentive will vary by qualification and seniority. The principle of internal mobility within the company is also envisaged, to allow transfers from potentially redundant tasks to tasks made free of exits.

Once controlled by FCA, Marelli, supplier for the automotive sector, was born from the merger, between 2018 and 2019, between Calsonic Kansei and Magneti Marelli.