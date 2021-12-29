Marelli, layoffs and closure of some offices – Tech

The future of Marelli promises to be more than turbulent. The company born from the merger between the former Magneti Marelli, sold by Fiat Chrysler and the Japanese Calsonic orchestrated by American fund Kkr it could again be the protagonist of profound transformations, starting with possible staff cuts and the possible closure of some production sites.

According to today’s edition of La Stampa which reports Bloomberg’s analysis, the current CEO of Marelli, Beda Bolzenius would be one step away from resigning precisely in view of possible layoffs that, according to the company, would be necessary to face the current crisis. . In his place, he should take over the reins of the company Dinesh Paliwal, among the partners of the fund that manages Marelli and already in office within the company as executive chairman. At the moment there is talk of about 3,000 redundancies, with the risk of closure for some operating offices. The sights of Marelli would be in Italy, Japan and France. In total, the company that combined Magneti Marelli and Calsonic Kensei operates globally with nearly 60,000 employees and 170 factories around the world. There are still no official confirmations on this further corporate restructuring plan but decisions should be made as soon as the change at the top of the company takes place.