Marelli, the crisis is getting worse: it is a question of restructuring debts

May 2019: Fiat Chrysler hands over control of Magneti Marelli to Calsonic Kansei, a Japanese company controlled by the private equity fund KKR, and a giant of automotive components is born. A colossus, however, in serious difficulty given that three years after the merger rumors about a profound financial crisis are emerging: according to the Nikkei newspaper and the Bloomberg news agency, negotiations have been started for a debt restructuring agreement with various financial institutions. credit including Mizuho Bank, Development Bank of Japan, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mitsubishi UFJ.

The negotiations. The Italian-Japanese company, burdened with a debt equivalent to 9.5 billion dollars, would be negotiating a complex transaction that should include, first of all, new financial resources for 100 billion yen (over 760 million euros) capable of allowing the company to remain active as it proceeds with the review of current loan agreements. In addition to a “bridging” loan, the extension of the repayments of some loans and the payment of interest would also be envisaged. The entire operation would be defined under a particular procedure governed by Japanese regulations that allows a company in financial difficulty to renegotiate the debt with creditors under the supervision of a committee of independent mediators appointed by the Ministry of Economy. This is, in essence, a process similar to the arrangement with creditors with business continuity required by Italian law. In the event of a negative outcome of the negotiations, Marelli would be forced to present an application to a bankruptcy court to access some form of protection from creditors if not to receivership.

The causes of the crisis. The causes of the company’s current financial suffering are closely linked to the collapse in sales caused first by the coronavirus pandemic and then by its consequences on supply chains, supplies of crucial components such as semiconductors and automotive production. In September, Marelli started a first floor of renovation but recently it has doubled the cut in jobs to over 3,000 out of a workforce of around 54,000 employees (more than 500 in Italy alone) and the closure of some of the nearly 170 facilities around the world. The crisis, which culminated last month with the resignation of CEO Beda Bolzenius and thearrival at the summit by David Slump and KKR’s partner, Dinesh Paliwal, could lead in three or six months to a new “turnaround” program: the company would have already informed the banks of a 2021 closed at a loss and with excessive debt and therefore of the need to proceed with new “decisive initiatives” to resolve the crisis. Among other things, the main customers, the Stellantis group and Nissan, would also be aware of the situation. The Yokohama company would be asked for help in the form of commitments for the ” purchase of certain warehouse stocks.