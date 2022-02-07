Marelli will also make headlights for Opel and Peugeot

Good news comes from Marelli after the company that was once part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in recent days has made headlines for the redundancies announced in Italy. Today, however, it was announced that the company born from the merger between Magneti Marelli and Caslonic Kansei will also produce new lights for the brands of the Stellantis group: Opel and Peugeot.

Marelli beats the German competition for the production of Opel and Peugeot headlights

The new headlights for Opel and Peugeot they will be produced in Italy in Venaria in one of the factories that Marelli owns in our country. Production will take place in a very famous factory. This is the former Carello, which in the ’70s became well known for its projectors Megalux. Among the competitors who were beaten to obtain this order, we also point out the Germans of Hella.

The lighting sector is a sector that should not enter into crisis with the transition to the production of electric cars only, unlike other components that will disappear with the advent of electric mobility such as the mufflers.

Davide Provenzano, secretary of the Fim-Cisl of Turin, obviously said he was very happy with this news which ensures a future for the plant for many years. Among the cars that should benefit from the new Marelli headlights not only Opel and Peugeot: Peugeot 308/208, Opel GrandLand, Alfa Romeo Tonale, Maserati Grecale and the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. We will see in this regard what other news will arrive from Marelli in the coming days. In any case, this is very good news for the entire sector in Italy.

