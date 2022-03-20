Maren Morris’ husband Ryan Hurd shares his passion for country music — Details

ads

Country music star Maren Morris has a collection of music awards, five (soon to be six) studio albums, and an adorable 2-year-old son. She rose to fame after her third album, “Hero,” which went beyond the traditional sound of country music and blended country with R&B to achieve commercial success. In addition to Maren’s impressive achievements, who is her husband next to her?

Read on for everything we know about Maren’s sweet relationship with husband Ryan Hurd.

Source: Getty ImagesWho is Maren Morris’s husband, Ryan Hurd?

According to Us Weekly, the way Maren and Ryan met was something out of a country song. Ryan, 35, is a country music songwriter and has written singles for the likes of Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw. In 2013, he and Maren were writing the song “Last Turn Home” when the sparks began to fly.

«[Ryan’s] I’ve always been a creative collaborator in my life, so that’s how we met,” Maren told Us Weekly in 2019. “We were paired up six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just grew from there, so music has always really been intertwined in our love for each other, and now that we’re not just songwriters, we’re artists.”

Source: Getty Images

Ryan and Maren were friends for two years before their relationship turned romantic, which Ryan documents in his song “Love in a Bar.” In July 2017, Ryan proposed to her and the two got married. Maren credits Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban as the inspiration for their relationship; Like Nicole and Keith, Maren and Ryan frequently tour separately, and their schedules don’t always line up.

Maren and Ryan share a child, a son.

In 2020, Maren and Ryan became new parents when they welcomed son Hayes Andrew. Maren has been outspoken on social media about being a new mom, defending both her post-baby body and recently her 2019 Playboy photo shoot.

Source: Getty Images

When a photo on her Instagram account garnered negative attention from critics, Maren wrote in the caption, “Before I went into the next album era I did Playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time but I’m the more proud”. that I showed rural female sexuality in its realistic form here. We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch marks in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep with us. We tell your home stories in the most unwavering and beautiful lane. Do not forget”.

Maren also documented her son’s vision journey on Twitter, commenting that he “feels horrible” because he inherited his “horrible eyesight.” Maren writes, “Hayes had to wear glasses today and he looks so cute, but he too I feel so bad about passing my horrible eyesight on to him.” She also posted on Instagram that the whole family was trying to root for Hayes’ new look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝙼𝙰𝚁𝙴𝙽 𝙼𝙾𝚁𝚁𝙸𝚂 (@marenmorris)

Source: Instagram/@marenmorris

“Hayes had to wear glasses today and the whole family is now wearing fake frames (I have lasik) to inspire him to keep them on,” she wrote. “It’s not working so far lol.” Hayes turned 2 years old on March 20, 2022 and every year he gets more adorable! Maybe one day he’ll soon be writing country songs with his parents.

