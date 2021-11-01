Maresca rejected after Milan-Rome: the Rocchi designator will stop him for at least two rounds

The Hague, the Italian Referees Association, was not satisfied with the competition direction of Fabio Maresca in Rome-Milan. In addition to the individual episodes, he explains SportMediaset, the top referees did not like the general management of the match and for this reason Maresca himself will be stopped by the Rocchi designator for at least 2 days. The penalty awarded to Milan for Ibanez’s foul on Ibrahimovic, despite Mazzoleni’s call to the on field review, was not liked as well as the too many cards waved and some unconvincing evaluations. This is the point of the broadcaster.