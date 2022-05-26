Margaret Atwood announced the launch in the United States of a fire-resistant edition of “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ray Bradbury surely never imagined that his dystopia Fahrenheit 451 it was going to be taken by his famous Canadian colleague as a metaphor against censorship. But in fact, Margaret Atwood herself can be seen in the promotional video for this particular edition, just like the firefighters in Bradbury’s novel, trying to burn down a copy. Only this time poetic justice mediates and, despite the attempts, the book does not burn because it is made of fireproof material.

In the video, in English, it reads: “This year hundreds of books were banned and some were even burned. That’s why we created a limited edition. Penguin Random House presents an “unburnable” book, a fireproof edition, The Handmaid’s Tale, printed on flame resistant paper and with a cover that retards the action of fire. Because powerful words should never be extinguished. “

The image of Atwood, a petite, frail-looking 83-year-old woman wielding a flamethrower, is truly shocking, but the writer has already amply demonstrated that she’s not afraid of holding awkward positions. Her attitude is a response to ultra-conservative groups in the United States that have tried repeatedly to ban her books and definitively eradicate them from school libraries. The American Library Association defined “The Handmaid’s Tale” as “one of the most questioned and banned books in American schools.” On the other hand, her attitude is also a response to the imminent ruling of the Supreme Court of the United States that could ban abortion throughout the country. As is known, “The Handmaid’s Tale” became an emblem of the feminist struggle to ensure that women can decide about their own bodies.

Between June 3 and 7, each Sotheby’s in New York will extend the auction whose base price is $40,000. The money that is collected will be donated to a non-profit entity, Pen America, for its work in favor of freedom of expression.

Atwood’s novel was originally published in 1985, but it had an unusual impact when in 2017 it became a series starring actress Elisabeth Moss and had a huge international impact. This novel, which like Bradbury’s is also a dystopia, poses a world in which, due to the toxicity of the environment, the birth rate drops drastically, so political leaders take care of having fertile women by assigning them as maids. This novel was translated into more than forty languages. In 1990 it was made into a movie. It then inspired a ballet and an opera and was later turned into a graphic novel. Finally, as was said, he finished consecrating himself among the general public with an MGM/Hulu television series. In it, the author makes a small cameo.

In 2017, Atwood traveled to Argentina and appeared at the Mariano Moreno National Library at the request of Alberto Manguel, who was its director at the time. On that occasion, the writer herself launched ironic and sharp phrases such as “My proposal begins with the fact that women are people, a quite radical idea.” And he added: “With the first test-tube baby there was a great stir and that is not questioned now, but now the right proposes that women have many children again because if children continue to be born, at some point, humanity will end. . But the discussion about how many babies have to be born or whether they should be stolen is as old as the Bible.” The mention of child theft is not gratuitous. Among the many “layers” that the novel has, as the author declared to Page 12, The theft of Argentine children during the bloody civil-military dictatorship suffered by Argentina is included.

On that occasion, aware of the high rate of femicides in our country, she sent a message to Argentine men: “Killing a woman is attacking your country.”

It should be remembered that the writer had a leading role in the fight for the legalization of abortion in the world and in Argentina. She even in 2018 rebuked the then vice president Gabriela Michetti. “Vice President of Argentina @gabimichetti – she wrote: don’t look the other way at the thousands of deaths each year from illegal abortions. Give Argentine women the right to choose!” In her last messages, she added the hashtags #QueElAbortoSeaLey and #NiUnaMenos.

The image of the Maids in Atwood’s book, dressed in white headdresses and red capes, became iconic. The women of the Argentine Journalists movement who activated for the Legal, Safe and Free Abortion Law organized an action in front of Congress dressed in that way.

At 83 years old, Atwood is still an enthusiastic militant of the causes that she considers just. She is not stopped by her age or by preserving the fame she has earned. She was recently asked in an interview about the novel wills in which she alternates voices of different women, which of those voices had been the easiest and the most difficult for her to write. She answered with her characteristic sense of humor: “The easiest one was the one with the older woman, because naturally I come out as a wicked old bitch.” The world could use a lot of these ‘evil old bitches’, though Atwood certainly packs a punch. She alone is capable of shaking prejudices and attacking injustice.