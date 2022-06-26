Margaret de Heinrich, the diplomat behind the beauty brand with the benefits of hot springs that captivates Hollywood

Margaret of Heinrich work in nyc magazine when in 2011 she received a call to leave the city of skyscrapers, move to Budapest and work as a diplomat. Upon arriving in Hungary, she began working as chief of staff at the United States embassy and her life took a turn when she met her current husband, Stephen de Heinrich (heir to the noble baths of the Omorovicza family) who introduced him to the city’s hot spring spa culture. “I am someone who had horrible skin since I was 13 years old and was taken to a dermatologist and prescribed Accutane”, he says referring to the medicine used to treat acne. “In Budapest I had some bathrooms near my work and I started going daily because of the transformation I noticed in my skin. I got up early to get there early, but no matter how hard I tried to be the first, there was always a line of 10 or 12 people waiting to get in. It was when I found out that they went by medical prescription, because In Hungary, if you have acne, psoriasis, rheumatism or a skin problem, you are prescribed to go to the baths first and so you spend less time in intensive care or doctor’s offices. There were so many benefits of water that I began to investigate this healing culture”.

Margaret’s curiosity led her to discover that what makes the city’s baths so unique is that Budapest has a geological curiosity. “The earth’s crust is thinner in the Carpathian Basin than anywhere else in the world and that is reflected in the fact that it has more hot springs than any other city. That is why it is called the city of spas”, Margaret says that she remembers her first contact with these healing temples. “Stephen took me to one of the most special baths in Hungary: Rácz. After crossing some huge copper doors, the first thing that greets you is a veil of steam. When your eyes adjust, the first thing they see are marble frescoes and open domes for steam to escape. We went inside and Stephen told me how they were discovered 2000 years ago by the Romans under Marcus Aurelius, who had his wounded soldiers go into these bubbling springs to heal. Later, in the Middle Ages, the Knights Templar built hospices by the water to treat leprosy. Later, during the Ottoman occupation, the culture of hammam, which still exists. And with the Habsburgs, Omorovicza came on the scene, which is one of these old European families with politicians, philanthropists, industrialists, who believed so much in the healing benefits of these baths that they built a spa over an ancient spring that had been around since the 15th century. Margaret recounts.